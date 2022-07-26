Wedding Date
July 02, 2022
Location
Tapestry HouseFort Collins, CO
Officiant's Name and Title
Travis Dean Hill, Minister
Bride was Given in Marriage by
Lynda Hunt, mother of bride
Bride's First Name
Lauren
Bride's Last Name
Hunt
Bride's Address
Cheyenne
WY
Bride's Education
Tolland High School (Tolland, CT) Class of 2009 Northern Vermont University, will graduate December 2022
Bride's Employment
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center
Bride's Parents' Names and Addresses
Timothy Hunt (deceased) and Lynda Hunt of Manchester, CT
Groom's First Name
Isaiah
Groom's Last Name
Harada
Groom's Address
Cheyenne
WY
Groom's Employment
Halladay Motors
Groom's Parents' Names and Addresses
Norm Harada and Melissa Harada of Cheyenne, WY
Maid of Honor
Emily Anne of Vernon, CT
Bridesmaids and Cities
Winnie Brockman of Cheyenne, WY, Elizabeth Giangrande of Tolland, CT
Flower Girl(s) and Cities
Jordyn and Makayla Midford of Vernon, CT
Ring Bearer(s) and Cities
James and Henry Wilson of Cheyenne, WY
Music for the Ceremony was Provided by
DJ Maestro
Name and City of Best Man
Daniel Harada of Cheyenne, WY
Groomsmen and Cities
Cecil Brockman of Cheyenne, WY, Cameron Wilcoxson of Cheyenne, WY
Reception Location
Tapestry HouseFort Collins, CO
Music / Entertainment was Provided by
DJ Maestro
Destination of Wedding Trip
Montauk, NY in 2023
