Harada - Hunt wedding photo

Wedding Date

July 02, 2022

Location

Tapestry HouseFort Collins, CO

Officiant's Name and Title

Travis Dean Hill, Minister

Bride was Given in Marriage by

Lynda Hunt, mother of bride

Bride's First Name

Lauren

Bride's Last Name

Hunt

Bride's Address

Cheyenne

WY

Bride's Education

Tolland High School (Tolland, CT) Class of 2009 Northern Vermont University, will graduate December 2022

Bride's Employment

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center

Bride's Parents' Names and Addresses

Timothy Hunt (deceased) and Lynda Hunt of Manchester, CT

Groom's First Name

Isaiah

Groom's Last Name

Harada

Groom's Address

Cheyenne

WY

Groom's Employment

Halladay Motors

Groom's Parents' Names and Addresses

Norm Harada and Melissa Harada of Cheyenne, WY

Maid of Honor

Emily Anne of Vernon, CT

Bridesmaids and Cities

Winnie Brockman of Cheyenne, WY, Elizabeth Giangrande of Tolland, CT

Flower Girl(s) and Cities

Jordyn and Makayla Midford of Vernon, CT

Ring Bearer(s) and Cities

James and Henry Wilson of Cheyenne, WY

Music for the Ceremony was Provided by

DJ Maestro

Name and City of Best Man

Daniel Harada of Cheyenne, WY

Groomsmen and Cities

Cecil Brockman of Cheyenne, WY, Cameron Wilcoxson of Cheyenne, WY

Reception Location

Tapestry HouseFort Collins, CO

Music / Entertainment was Provided by

DJ Maestro

Destination of Wedding Trip

Montauk, NY in 2023

