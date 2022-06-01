Award-winning Wyoming author Steven W. Horn continues his dramatic, intelligent and gripping storytelling in the fifth book of the Sam Dawson Mystery Series – Yesterday Calling. The official book release date is June 9, 2022.
Celebrating the book's release, Wyoming Home will host a book signing on Thursday, June 9 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and from 4:30 – 6 p.m. The store is located at 216 West Lincolnway in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
The author will also be attending book signings at the Storyteller in Thermopolis from 2 – 4 p.m. on June 17, Wind City Books in Casper from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on June 18 and the Country Junction in Centennial from 1 – 3 p.m. on June 25. More events will be scheduled throughout the summer.
The Sam Dawson Mystery Series has received numerous awards and acclaim, including Independent Book Publishers Association’s Benjamin Franklin Gold Award in the Mystery/Suspense Category, Eric Hoffer Award Category Finalist and New York City Big Book Award's Distinguished Favorite in the mystery category.
The series features Wyoming-based photographer Sam Dawson whose unnerving knack for stumbling upon trouble leads him to uncover dark secrets, lost graves, espionage and even mass murder. With his trusty hound at his side, Sam must reluctantly abandon his favorite Wyoming fishing haunts to unravel the truth to keep himself, friends and family out of harm's way.
In the fifth book of the series, Yesterday Calling, a dangerously unpredictable psychopath bent on revenge victimizes Sam and his daughter for choices Sam made decades earlier in this edge-of-your-seat thriller. The past and present collide as author Horn adds another riveting chapter to his award-winning Sam Dawson Mystery Series. But nothing is as it seems in Yesterday Calling.
"This one is a beguiling 5-Star read from Wyoming’s master of suspense. Highly, highly recommended!," wrote W. Michael Gear and Kathleen O’Neal Gear, New York Times bestselling Wyoming authors of Lighting Shell, in their review of the book.
Yesterday Calling has also received a Reader's Favorite 5-Star Review from reviewer Anne-Marie Reynolds.
“This is an edge-of-your-seat story, a thriller of epic proportion,” Reynolds wrote in her review. "The primary characters are incredibly believable and easy to relate to, with realistic flaws and lives. This is action all the way through, with an attention-grabbing plot and lots of twists and turns before we get to the real truth and the explosive ending. Highly recommended for anyone who loves a good thriller."
D. Donovan, Senior Reviewer with Midwest Book Review wrote, "More so than most mysteries, Steven W. Horn’s Sam Dawson stories rest on explorations of personal culpability, guilt, and growth to offer just as many satisfying psychological interplays as they do intrigue.”
“The result is a compelling story that attracts on many different levels, both flushing out Sam Dawson’s checkered past and approach to conflict and providing a satisfying new mystery accessible to newcomers and prior fans alike," Donovan wrote in her review. "It’s highly recommended as either a stand-alone mystery or for prior fans of Sam Dawson’s life, and will find a home in any library strong in mysteries featuring strong psychological depth and intrigue alike.”
Horn draws upon an eclectic array of career experiences in crafting his stories. In Wyoming, Horn was the Dean of the College of Agriculture and a professor at the University of Wyoming. Retiring in 2009, Dr. Horn is now Professor Emeritus and lives near Cheyenne, Wyoming.
For more information on the author, his books and upcoming events, please visit granitepeakpress.com.