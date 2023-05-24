Music from the Heart, a Cheyenne non-profit organization, presents an extraordinary Evening of World Class Piano with International Recording Artist and Film-Score composer Calvin Jones, Saturday, September 30th, 2023 at 7:00 pm. Calvin is known as the author of celebrated compositions and soundtracks for record setting movies and as a worldwide performer who has released 6 albums of solo piano and instrumental compositions on Sony Records plus his latest album of original symphonic works.
Mr. Jones has a unique story behind him and that story has been featured in People Magazine, which describes how he and his Ukrainian wife Inga, were living in Kyiv, Ukraine and escaped the war in Ukraine at the time of the invasion. Since that time, Calvin has used his music to help victims of the invasion and their families through his charities “Loads of Love” and “Music Mission Kiev.” Calvin is also known for his creation of his world famous "Whitewater Chopped Sticks", covered by pianists internationally and most notably performed by Miss Nebraska to win the Miss America pageant with some 14 million television viewers on ABC.
Calvin enjoys composing for film and television and has worked for such clients as Hallmark and McDonald's. Calvin was asked to contribute music for Little Town of Bethlehem directed by Jim Hanon (End Of The Spear), which won several film festivals. On the heels of this Calvin was invited to compose the soundtrack for the documentary 2016 working with producer Gerald Molen (Schindler's List, Jurassic Park). 2016 went on to gross some $33 million at the box office and became the 2nd highest grossing documentary of all time setting a new record for per capita per screen with sold out theaters across America.
Along with performing favorites from his solo releases, Calvin is currently touring with compositions from his new release Paramount: The Symphony Sessions. Calvin has performed with several international symphony and chamber orchestras across Europe. His latest masterpiece Paramount is slated for official release in late 2023. This performance is Calvin’s Wyoming debut at the Cheyenne Civic Center. Calvin will perform a 90-minute musical program. There will be a special cameo guest appearance of vocalist, Shauna Chanda accompanying Calvin on his upcoming single release of “Love Returned.”
This exciting Concert will be held September 30th 2023, at Cheyenne Civic Center, (307) 637-6363, located at 510 West 20th Street, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001. Tickets can be purchased at www.cheyennepresents.com $65 premium seating, $45 standard seating and $25.00 economy seating.
Don't miss this unique opportunity as Calvin travels all the way from Ukraine for this tour. Special video footage “After the Conquest” of Ukraine will be shown as part of Calvin’s performance of this heartfelt music. For more information go to: www.calvinjones.com