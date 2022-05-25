The legendary and equestrian “ballet” arts show “Circue Ma’Ceo,” is performing at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne on June 4 and 5.
Cirque Ma'Ceo is a revolutionary theatrical phenomenon like no other - an emotionally charging, up close and personal, luxurious experience. The world of Ma’Ceo is proud to showcase the most beautiful horses and human artists from across the globe.
The show features mesmerizing acrobatic feats, aerial dancing, and exotic horses. Come feast your senses on the beauty and mystery through the adventure of Cirque Ma'Ceo.
Described as an “Equine Cirque du Soleil” the renowned show has recently performed in Las Vegas, NV, Honolulu, HI, and all over Canada. This theatrical European style, equestrian themed, Cirque style show that tells a beautiful story with a contemporary blend of Acrobatics, Aerial Elegance, Dance, and Equestrian Arts woven together to the acoustic beats of rich Spanish guitar.
Take a break from today’s age of frills and technology, generations of skill and grace take you back to the roots of our Gypsy Heritage. From daredevil Cossack riding to the beautiful Aerial Lyra, we invite you to take a step back in time and experience the enchanting world of Cirque Ma’Ceo! Under the Big Top, a European feel in the air and intimate red misty lighting sets the tone, as the performance begins seamlessly through the gypsy music, aerial dancing, and heart-pounding acrobatic feats on galloping horseback. Passionately illustrating the effortless extraordinary bond between horse and man. The entertainment to be seen is unlike any other traveling show in the world! A completely original experience appealing to all age groups, with exotic breeds of horses and breathtaking images.
Cirque Ma'Ceo – “where hoof-beats and heartbeats become one...” Let the sound of thundering hooves transcend you back to the roots of festive gypsy life, in this contemporary high energy acrobatic stunt show… Cirque Ma’Ceo will be presenting 4 performances of our 90-minute, unique and memorable, equestrian performance.
More information at the website: www.cirquemaceo.com