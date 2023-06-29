Come learn the story of how Ella Fitzgerald was discovered and became a star.
Chick Webb, well-known drummer and bandleader of the early 1930's, was told by his manager that he needed a new front singer for the band.
Coincidentally his friend, Bardu, had seen Ella perform at an Apollo Theatre showcase.
He brought Ella into their meeting only to be rebuffed.
Not one to be deterred, Bardu saw his chance to have Ella make an impression as he and Ella were leaving.
See how it all happened.
Sometimes truth is stranger than fiction.
Filmmaker Kathi Carey will be attending the festival.
Saturday, July 8 at 5:00pm Pathfinder Building, Cheyenne, Wyoming