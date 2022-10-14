Just beginning its film festival run, “Rage, Fear, Love,” a feature-length film produced by Misfits of Film and 3am Films, is an official selection at the 2022 Midnight West Film Festival.
“We’re excited to start the film’s festivaling at Midnight West,” Executive Producer Matt Jenkins said. “This festival promotes independent film so it is a perfect opportunity to screen “Rage, Fear, Love.”
The film will be screened during the Midnight West Film Festival as a part of the popular After Dark Film Block, 11:45pm Saturday October 22nd, at the historic Atlas Theatre in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
Art rep Walter Breen (Paige Phillips) commissions a cruel portrait of his cheating wife Ester (Victoria Yap).
In a rage Ester fights Walter's efforts at divorce.
As the couple battles, they drag portrait painter Bluster Dabro (Ronald Calzolari) and Ester's boyfriend Peter Jepsen (Jenerro Wade) across the thin line separating fetish from paranoia.
Ester becomes fearful someone is trying to kill her.
Under deadline pressure to finish a review of the portrait, art critic Jonathan Heck (Pat Bishow) encourages the audience to consider if the evidence regarding attempts to murder Ester is real or from her imagination.
Peter repeatedly saves Ester at the last minute in an effort to gain her love.
Or is he behind the attempts?
Regarding “Rage, Fear, Love” Tell Tale TV critic Cade Taylor says, “The film easily transports the audience into a series of events that induce suspense and fear, provide a subtle comedic factor, and, most of all, keep the audience longing for more at the end.”
Filming took place in various locations in Baytown and Houston, Texas, New York City and Manassas, Virginia.
The movie features Cult movie director Pat Bishow of Amusement Films as well as Sylvia Corkill, reporter for KWTV in Oklahoma City previously seen in the Netflix series, “Tiger King.”
For more information, visit www.misfitsoffilm.com/rfl. or email mattjproductions@outlook.com.
For tickets please visit: https://filmfreeway.com/MidnightWestFest/tickets.