Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Campbell County from sunrise to sunset on Monday, October 3, 2022 in honor and memory of Dick Wallis. Mr. Wallis represented District 52 in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1980-1994. He passed away September 27, 2022.
Please note that this notice is only for the Wyoming State Flag and only at two locations in the state - at the Capitol Building and in Campbell County. Other flags should remain at full-staff.