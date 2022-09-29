Laramie County Community College will feature their Jazz and Wind Ensembles on “Satchmo and Sousa,” a concert celebrating the music and life of Louis Armstrong and John Philip Sousa.
The concert is set for 3 p.m. Oct. 2 in the Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium at LCCC in Cheyenne. There is no admittance cost and the public is welcome to attend.
The Jazz Ensemble will perform music that was famously recorded by renowned jazz trumpeter and singer, Louis Armstrong. Their set includes “St. James Infirmary,” “Cheek to Cheek,” “What a Wonderful World,” and “Mack the Knife.” Two LCCC students will be featured as vocal soloists: Dacania Lyon will sing “Cheek to Cheek,” and Paige Guille will perform “Mack the Knife.” Many of the ensemble members will also be improvising solos on each of the tunes.
The Wind Ensemble will perform music by “The March King,” John Philip Sousa. Their set includes “By the Light of the Polar Star,” “The Thunderer,” and “Hands Across the Sea.” In addition, they will also play the second movement of Ira Hearshen’s “Symphony on Themes of John Philip Sousa.” Hearshen, a prominent American composer of film and television, modeled each movement of this symphony after a march by Sousa. The second movement is based on “The Thunderer” and will be performed alongside that march.
Dr. Frank Cook is the director of both ensembles.
“Exploring the great works and influences of one single compose can be an exciting journey for a band,” he said. “Armstrong and Sousa are both very important to American music history. Learning about them and working on this concert has done wonders in strengthening these groups.”
For more information on “Satchmo and Sousa” and LCCC’s music programs, contact Dr. Frank Cook at fcook@lccc.wy.edu or 307-778-1306.