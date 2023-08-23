Jewish Life Television/JLTV, the nation’s largest and most robust 24-7, English language, Jewish-themed television network, is pleased to announce that Spectrum has added JLTV to its channel line-up in Cheyenne and Southeast Wyoming. Spectrum video customers in Cheyenne & Southeast Wyoming can now watch JLTV on Spectrum Channel 172.
While Spectrum currently offers JLTV in nineteen states, Spectrum is now making JLTV available throughout its national footprint, expanding distribution in fifteen states and introducing JLTV in twenty states. JLTV is launching throughout Spectrum's footprint in the State of Wyoming during the month of August.
More cultural than religious, JLTV welcomes viewers of all faiths to enjoy its high-quality, thought-provoking programming. On the original programming side, JLTV proudly produces:
- Air Land & Sea: This award-winning, historically-driven global travel series uncovers the triumphs and tribulations of the Jewish people over the centuries, highlighting both secular and sacred sites.
- Bubbies Know Best: This multi-generational dating show features three Jewish grandmothers, who find the perfect dates for our Jewish and non-Jewish mates. The award-winning series has taken the nation by storm, with the Bubbies appearing on Access Hollywood, Steve Harvey, TMZ and more.
- Generations: Already creating buzz around the world before its Fall 2023 premiere, this series reveals sometimes heartwarming, sometimes heartbreaking stories of our celebrities’ families through deep genealogical research and detailed DNA analysis.
As for acquired programming, among other fan favorites, JLTV proudly broadcasts:
- Fauda: The New York Times ranked this action-packed thriller from Israel the 8th best international series of the last decade.
- Prisoners of War: The New York Times named this Israeli series, the inspiration for Showtime’s Homeland, the #1 best international program of the 2010s.
- Servant of the People: This rip-roaring comedy from Ukraine stars current Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, named Time Magazine’s 2022 Person of the Year.
At a time when the nation is experiencing unprecedented spikes in antisemitism, JLTV is a welcome antidote that entertains, educates, and informs its multi-faith audience about the Jewish cultural and religious experience in the United States, in Israel and around the World. JLTV’s programming crosses across multiple genres - including children’s, cooking, classics, comedy, drama, exercise, history, inspiration, lifestyle, news and talk, travel and so much more.
Brad Pomerance, JLTV’s Executive Vice President, said: “We thank Spectrum for adding JLTV to its Channel Line-Up in Cheyenne and Southeast Wyoming. Spectrum is demonstrating its support for diverse voices by providing their massive platform to amplify engaging, entertaining, and informative content by and about the Jewish community.”