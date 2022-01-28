BMW still hangs on to that advertising moniker of The Ultimate Driving Machine. And they’ve earned it. Following up on a recent test drive of the 4-door model of this car, I jumped at the chance to put the 2-door version through its paces around Atlanta on a recent trip there.
The 2022 BMW M440i Coupe was so well suited in Atlanta. It has that vibrant big city feel and is an absolute thrill to drive. Two-door coupes are a dying breed, so it’s wonderful to see it still a thing for BMW.
In this setup the looks are attractive and it truly suits the appearance as this is a car that has looks that match how it drives. The Aventurin Red Metallic paint coat added to the sportiness.
You can’t discuss BMW currently without mentioning the new-look grille. It sort of takes BMW into a new direction but still remaining distinctive. There’s been a lot of love and some hate when it comes to the new grille and certainly the M440I has a bolder grille. Personally, I think it works and it was high time for the update.
The longer hood and shorter back side is exactly what you want a coupe to look like. It has a bit of a retro vibe in that regard but is refreshingly modern.
You can’t proclaim yourself the Ultimate Driving Machine and not back it up with an enthusiastic powertrain. The 2022 BMW M440i has that with a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine with 382 horsepower and 369 lb.-ft. of torque. Purists will be disappointed that it came with an 8-speed automatic transmission instead of the optional six-speed manual. But as such the transmission complimented the engine and there were paddle shifters available for those who wanted to take more control.
The M440 is available in either rear-wheel drive (RWD) or xDrive (all-wheel drive). The purists will want the RWD version, which is also a couple grand cheaper too.
The overall driving personality can be described as athletic and muscular which is nice from a car that’s more sports car than muscle car. You have to hand it to BMW’s engineers for always getting a lot out of their engines and always ensuring driving personality and responsive.
As a coupe (as in two doors) the back seat comfort comes into question. Getting into the back seat alone is a challenge, and this is probably why coupes are becoming passé. The M440i is categorized as a four-person vehicle and thankfully they didn’t try to pass it off as a five-passenger vehicle as two adults would already be a little cramped in the back seat.
Otherwise, the interior has all the niceties and quality touch points you’d expect from a BMW. An excellent combination of luxury and sportiness showcases what makes this coupe special.
Leather seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel feel great. The M Sports seats have a youthful playful vibe but also feel luxurious and comfortable.
Sometimes sports-styled seats like this can be too firm, but that’s the not the case and allow for a great angle for the enthusiast driving that will surely occur.
A 1 2.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch touch-screen infotainment system complete the look. It has all the tech you’d want or need and the entire system integrates well with either Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. A 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system blasts away and encompasses the vehicle.
In all, this is a high-quality interior (as you’d expect) with plenty of creature comforts and modern amenities.
Base price for this car is $56,700. As is usually the case with German luxury brands, there are almost an infinite number of options and packages that you can add a la carte to add to the bottom line.
I previously drove and reviewed the 4-series mate to this coupe, the 430 and even though they’re considered “the same car” they are drastically different. In fact, adding certain packages can change the overall performance and personality of this coupe.
The coupe has an EPA rating of 25 mpg/city and 34 mpg/highway. In the urban setting of Atlanta it felt right at home. And driving heavy footed you care less about achieving some fuel economy number and more about how much fun it is to drive.
And with that, we can officially declare the 2022 BMW M440i coupe a blast to drive. And who doesn’t appreciate the modern looks and even the coupe styling?
It’s funny how two different vehicles categorized as BMW 4-series had quite different personalities. Both were enjoyable, but the edge goes to this coupe for living up to the Ultimate Driving Machine reputation.
For more information, visit BMWusa.com or see your local dealer.