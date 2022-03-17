Who remembers the old Ford Maverick from the 1970s? This compact car was nothing spectacular, but Blue Oval fans may hold a special place in their heart for this car. Well, as Ford is prone to do, they’ve brought back the Maverick name from the past, but this time placed it on a compact truck.
A compact truck? This is a new, emerging segment that has been uncovered where only the Hyundai Santa Cruz is the main competitor for now. The unibody, compact truck is smaller than the Ford Ranger and much smaller than the F-150.
That shows where the Maverick fits into the big picture for Ford and I truly believe they’ve discovered an untapped market. The Maverick is affordably priced (compared to the Ranger or F-150) and still has the fun, playful usefulness of a pickup truck. The smaller size means it has less of a payload and a lot less hauling ability. But throw a couple kayaks or some camping gear back there and it’s ready for adventures.
The Maverick has a 4.5 foot bed and a payload of 1,500 pounds. The hybrid has a towing limit of only 2,000 pounds, while the Ecoboost variant can range up to 4,000 pounds.
The sweet spot for the Maverick is as a daily driver and thanks in part to the aforementioned hybrid powertrain. The Maverick is available as a hybrid with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with electric motor assist and a straight 2.0-liter 4-cylinder Ecoboost engine. The pros and cons are pretty simple as of now between the two engine options. The hybrid has amazing fuel economy but is only available in front-wheel drive (FWD) while the 2.0-liter gets worse fuel economy but has all-wheel drive options.
My tester was the hybrid and to be honest, it seems pointless to consider anything other than this option. Sure, AWD is nice, but in a small truck like this, do you really need AWD? If anything, the only downside to the hybrid is that the only available transmission is the continuously variable transmission (CVT) while the Ecoboost has an eight-speed automatic. As far as CVTs go, the one in the Maverick is not bad and doesn’t have as many of the annoying habits as other CVTs seem to have.
The 191 horsepower for the hybrid seems slightly underpowered (on paper), but off the line and at highway speeds the Maverick performs adequately. The 250 horsepower of the Ecoboost may seem better (again on paper), but output numbers don’t always tell the entire performance story.
My tester came in one of the new exciting colors offered – Cyber Orange. It was more of a yellow, but really suited the diminutive size of this truck and its youthful, playful appearance. While the Hyundai Santa Cruz looks quirky and resembles a chopped crossover, the Maverick looks more like a traditional truck. In fact, fans of the old Ford Ranger (the smaller one from the 80s and 90s) will appreciate it and to be honest that’s a perfect comparison. The new Ford Ranger is pretty big and repelled some who liked the smaller size. That’s where the Maverick comes in. The Maverick seems to fill a niche.
But the biggest question about the Maverick is: How big is the back seat. I actually climbed into the back seat to answer that. I can say that the Maverick’s back seat is not big but is also equivalent to the old Ford Ranger and honestly feels reasonably close to that of the Toyota Tacoma (which is “bigger” than the Maverick in overall size). But the Tacoma’s small back seat has always been a negative for me, but I can forgive in something smaller like the Maverick. I’m a 5’9” and my knees didn’t touch the seat in front of me, but it was close. The snug legroom was adequate but didn’t allow for any stretching out and certainly passengers over six feet will be cramped.
Overall the cabin is good for the Maverick. For such a small starting price, the touch points were adequate. And the infotainment system is good but has one disappointing aspect. Ford’s SYNC 4 system is their best version of their infotainment system, but it’s not available in the Maverick. For a brand new vehicle, I would expect to have the latest and greatest infotainment system. The SYNC 3 system is good and does most of everything you’d want from an infotainment system and integrates smoothly with smart phones.
I’m all about the newest technology and not having that in one of their hot-shot vehicles seems like a missed opportunity. The Maverick shares a platform with the Ford Bronco Sport, which also did not get SYNC 4.
The biggest plus of the Maverick that it has over any other truck on the market is the fuel economy. The hybrid Maverick has an EPA rating of 42 mpg/city and 33 mpg/highway. Ford seems to be marketing the Maverick as the perfect truck for urban dwellers for that reason. I’d have to agree. But for us suburbanites, the Maverick works too.
Throw some bags of mulch in the back for a weekend project, run your errands and enjoy owning a truck, with far less trips to refuel.