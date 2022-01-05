For anyone who has dismissed Genesis as just a glorified, overpriced Hyundai, they haven’t been paying attention. Hyundai’s luxury brand is legit. You could argue Genesis is as legitimate as Lexus, Acura and Infiniti, if not more.
Case in point, this week’s tester requires a second and third look as the 2022 Genesis GV70 is seriously luxurious. “Are you sure that’s made by Hyundai”, one person asked me. I responded, no it’s made by Genesis which happens to be owned by Hyundai.
Luxury compact SUVs are all the craze now. So Genesis finally offering more than one SUV makes them a serious luxury brand now. They’re all in, and not just dabbling in luxury. And one quick glance at the GV70 shows they mean business.
The classy and elegant front end has plenty of distinction but also borrows certain refined stylings from other luxury stalwarts like BMW, Lexus and even a hint of Bentley. The big bold grille is reminiscent of a Lexus, but also the mesh grille has a touch of Bentley to it. Likewise, the horizontal simple, yet elegant headlights have a European flare for sure. Taking the best of all those elements makes the GV70 one handsome SUV.
The longer hood gives it a fine stance, but the shorter, bulbous back end shows its youthful, playful side too. Clearly this isn’t a big, hulking SUV like other luxury SUVs and it’s certainly on the small side with that diminutive back side being a major focal point. It all works and shows the GV70 has loads of personality in its very first year.
The GV70 won’t get lost in the pack, that’s for sure.
There are two engine options for the GV70: a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and twin turbo 3.5-liter V6. My tester was the smaller, less powerful 2.5-liter. Yet still, rated at 300 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque it felt nimble and athletic. I couldn’t help but get output envy though looking at the 375-horsepower-output of the 3.5-liter engine. As much as I enjoyed the smaller engine and felt it was peppy, I had to be curious about how much more powerful and more athletic that powertrain would be. To me, that seems the way to go.
But let’s not dismiss the smaller engine as underwhelming as it is not. It’s actually right sized and with the eight-speed automatic, there’s no noticeable turbo lag. With the dimension of this small SUV, it propels it well down the road, in passing and off the line.
The steering is a lacks some personality and felt dull. But that’s generally the case with most Asian luxury vehicles. If you’re wanting goosebumps or exhilaration, perhaps the 3.5-liter will induce that, as such the 2.5-liter falls short of that mark but still is enjoyable to drive and offers a powerful enough, refined vehicle.
The interior is where the GV70 is a standout. Whereas too many Acuras and Lexuses lack a wow factor and don’t live up to their luxury billing, the Genesis puts any notion of that to rest. You can’t sit inside the GV70 for even a second and think this is a glorified Hyundai. No, it screams luxury with high-quality touchpoints and elegant features. Even the door inlay has an art-gallery-like vibe. It’s thoroughly modern and full of distinction. What more could you ask for?
Add in a 14.5-inch massive touchscreen and the infotainment system is everything Lexus and Acura are not. It’s intuitive, well organized and feels technology advanced, but not overwhelming.
The rear legroom is great considering this considered a compact SUV. Three passengers would be adequately comfortable in the back seat or certainly two adults, with plenty of legroom and headroom.
There’s 28.9 cubic feet of cargo room behind the second row. There’s a maximum of 56.9 cubic feet of space which puts the GV70 right in the average part for this segment.
The trims are quite simple and much appreciated. There’s the 2.5T and 3.5T Sport. My tester was the 2.5T with all-wheel drive. As such, it has an EPA fuel economy rating of 22 mpg/city and 28 mpg/highway. For the more powerful V6, you sacrifice a good amount as those numbers drop to 19/26.
The GV70 has a starting price of around $41,000, but with special packages and options can get as pricey as $52,600. I know panoramic roofs aren’t all that special, but in this GV70 it was really noticeably great and well worth a little extra for it.
I think I’ve stated the case clearly enough not to dismiss or discount the Genesis as a legitimate luxury brand. To be honest, some of the more established brands could learn a thing or two from Hyundai’s upstart. Case in point – the 2022 Genesis GV70.