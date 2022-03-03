“That thing looks like they cut off the back end of an SUV” or “Hey that is one of the coolest looking trucks I’ve ever seen.” These were just two of the vastly different comments I got about this week’s tester which is eye-grabbing regardless of which opinion you might agree with. Indeed, the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz will evoke different responses and that’s because there’s almost no other vehicle like it on the road.
It’s a small pickup truck. And I don’t mean Honda Ridgeline small or Ford Ranger small, I mean, small. The Santa Cruz is a brand new offering from Hyundai this year. If you have a wider car knowledge, think Subaru Baja as the closest thing to compare it too.
True, Ford has launched a direct rival to the Santa Cruz with the Ford Maverick (which I got to drive the same week as this Santa Cruz). Both trucks deserve their own review so I’ll hold off on commenting about the Maverick for a later review.
It’s true, the looks are divisive. I was in the camp of liking how it looked. Too many vehicles lack distinction or personality, and from front to back the Santa Cruz has that. The Santa Cruz shares the same platform as the Hyundai Tucson, so it gets the new-look front end with the distinctive headlights. The headlights are integrated onto the distinctive grille and it just adds loads of personality to this compact truck.
The stubby bed in the back is one of the features that adds distinction but can also count as a negative. The four-foot bed shows just how small this truck is. The rival Maverick has a slightly bigger bed and the Honda Ridgeline has a five-foot bed. So if you want the Santa Cruz to do truck stuff, you may be disappointed although it does have a towing capacity of up to 5,000 pounds.
There are two available 2.5-liter four-cylinder engines. One has a turbocharger and with that engine it can tow that aforementioned 5,000 pounds. Without the turbo, the truck drops down to 3,500 pounds of towing capacity.
My tester came with the punchier turbocharged engine and was good for 281 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque. With this engine, the Santa Cruz was fun to drive and felt truck-like in the power and performance. All-wheel drive is available and that adds to the confidence of this truck. Conversely, the Maverick only has AWD available on the non-hybrid engine offering.
For a truck this size, with a lower profile, I would only consider an AWD option. The eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission comes with the turbocharged engine, while a regular eight-speed automatic transmission is standard otherwise.
The burning question when it comes to the Santa Cruz is, “how is that back seat?” It’s obviously not cavernous, but it’s roomy enough. Just enough though. I am 5’9” and was able to sit in the back seat without my knees touching the front seat. Clever interior designing sees notches built into the back of the front seats to provide even more knee room. And every little bit helps when you’re talking about a truck this size.
There is under seat storage to provide clever use of space. The cargo room in the small truck bed has a maximum payload of 1,753 pounds which is an impressive number for a small unibody truck.
My tester had the 10.2-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay compatibility. The infotainment system was simple to use and had all the technology you could want without being overly complicated.
The point of the Santa Cruz is to be a truck that is affordably priced. And it hits the mark. There are three trims: SE, SEL, and Limited. The SE base model has a starting price of under $24,000. My tester was the top-of-the-line Limited with AWD and the turbo engine, and it had an MSRP of $39,720. With add-ons like the attractive Sage Gray exterior and carpeted floor mats, my tester had a final price of $41,500. That’s a pretty steep price for such a small truck.
Fuel economy rating for my tester was 19 mpg/city and 27 mpg/highway. This is the least fuel-efficient iteration available on the Santa Cruz, but also is way behind the impressive fuel economy of the hybridized Ford Maverick.
If there’s one thing that was disappointing on the Santa Cruz (other than looks if you are in the camp of it being strange-looking), it’s the fuel economy. Yes you sacrifice some for the fun turbocharged engine and gain the confidence with AWD, but still for a truck this size, I’d want to hit that 30 mpg plateau and it doesn’t.
This emerging compact truck segment is one to watch. With the Santa Cruz and Maverick, will other manufacturers jump in? I predict for sure we will see more rivals, and who can blame them with a fun, unique, compact truck, it gives truck owning a whole new vibe.