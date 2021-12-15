Who knew that doing something so simple, yet so out of the box, could completely change the look and vibe of a vehicle? That is the case on the 2022 Hyundai Tucson after it’s redesign and overhaul.
The addition of the LED headlights as a design element integrated onto the grille seems so simple, yet is so classy, modern and stylish. As such, the front end of the all-new 2022 Tucson looks revolutionary. But the design (or should I say re-design) elements don’t stop on the front.
No, the back features arrowhead-like shaped taillights in pairs that encompass the rear of the SUV and add major distinction. It’s rare when design elements really hit the mark but the 2022 Hyundai Tucson certainly stands out from the crowd with its all-new looks.
As great as the looks are, the performance loses some of that wow factor with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that lacks personality. The 187 horsepower and 178 lb.-ft. of output is adequate but also uninspiring. The eight-speed automatic transmission does a good job and is the highlight of the powertrain.
Engine noise is minimal with this new powertrain, which is a step in the right direction from the previous model years of the Tucson.
The ride comfort is also improved with a refined-suspension. The steering is responsive and my tester had available all-wheel drive to make it confident in various road conditions. Through sharp turns the Tucson was also controlled and agile. I was impressed with the turning radius as well.
Inside, Hyundai has put a lot of focus into creature comforts and touchpoints. For several years, this has been an area of focus for the Korean automaker and for the 2022 Tucson it really shows with a high-quality, comfortable and quiet cabin.
There is 41.3 inches of legroom in the back seat and 39 inches of headroom. The cargo area is equally impressive with 38.7 cubic feet behind the rear seats and 74.8 cubic feet with those seats folded flat. For a five-passenger SUV, this has an amazing amount of space and a wonderful cabin.
The infotainment system is simple and easy to use. With a 10.25-inch touchscreen as the base of the center stack, the entire dashboard and controls are logically organized.
Integration with smart phones is simple with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
My tester was the top-trimmed Limited with all-wheel drive (AWD) and had a starting MSRP of $36,200. With the special calypso red paint exterior and carpeted floor mats, the final price for my tester was $37,980. The base trim SE with front-wheel drive (FWD) starts under $25,000.
For those not wanting AWD, the FWD version gets better than 30 mpg. But my tester with the AWD had an EPA rating of 24 mpg/city and 29 mpg/highway. I averaged around 26 mpg in a week’s worth of mixed suburban driving.
With this major redesign Hyundai manages to keep one of their most important, and best-selling vehicles near the front of the pack. The compact SUV segment is cutthroat but is also a high-profit area for automakers. So keeping a relevant product is incredibly important.
And with the 2022 Tucson it has a handsome, distinctive and near luxury SUV that performs adequately in any driving condition. The Tucson is not only a head turner but is a potential game changer within the segment.