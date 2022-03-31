From a woody station wagon to a luxurious full-size SUV – that’s how the Jeep Grand Wagoneer has evolved. It’s one impressive evolution for one of the most impressive vehicles I’ve been in. That is not hyperbole by me, nor should it be taken lightly.
Let’s restate it even more succinctly. The 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer is mind-blowingly good.
When I first saw the Grand Wagoneer at a car show and sat in it, I kept uttering to myself, who does Jeep think they are with this? It was an SUV unlike one I’ve seen from the notoriously rugged but sometimes-skimpy-on-the-amenities manufacturer. With the newly relaunched Grand Wagoneer, Jeep is sending notice to Cadillac and the German and Japanese luxury brands that there’s a new challenger for the title of most luxurious SUV.
Forget anything you remember from the 1980s and 1990s Grand Wagoneer as this new model is the polar opposite. Let’s start with the looks. Gone is the wood paneling that made the old Wagoneer distinctive. In its place is an exterior that oozes luxury. Every angle of the stout SUV is full of distinction and personality. From the American flag emblem on the driver’s side door to the bold grille with that familiar Jeep-like grille. Although the Grand Wagoneer’s grille has more depth and intrigue than other Jeep vehicles.
If it were to bare any resemblance it would be closely compared to the Land Rover in how it presents itself. And that’s probably mission accomplished for the Stellantis stylists that paid such close to attention to the Grand Wagoneer’s aesthetics. Previously the Grand Wagoneer was known as a luxury vehicle and the 2022 version carries on that tradition and extends it further, without a doubt.
The 6.4-liter V8 engine is plenty powerful to move this large SUV off the line quickly. There’s 471 horsepower and 455 pound-feet of torque for the Grand Wagoneer. There’s an eight-speed automatic transmission that keeps the shifting smooth and seamless. If you think a V8, especially one from Stellantis, is boastful and loud, the Grand Wagoneer’s V8 is quite refined and well suited for this SUV.
Inside is where the Grand Wagoneer blew my mind. Outside of the truly top-tier luxury brands like Rolls Royce, there’s not a luxury-branded SUV that offers as nice of an interior as the Grand Wagoneer. Plus, there are some features that I’ve not seen before in a vehicle, specifically a 10.25-inch passenger screen that offers versatility for the passenger to assist the driver or personalize their experience. This screen, located on the dash, above the glove box, has four functions: Co-pilot navigation with the ability to reroute or shoot directions to the driver’s navigation screen, exterior vehicle camera views, entertainment options and also Fire TV capability.
It's that Fire TV capability that was impressive. The rear seats had their own screens too that could stream through Fire TV. This is the future of in-vehicle entertainment and it was on display prominently on up to 75 inches of screen displays.
The second row seat is cavernous and the third row is even comfortable for adult passengers. The Grand Wagoneer has eight-passenger configurations for all trims. There is 27.4 cubic feet of cargo room behind the third row which is segment leading. With both second and third row seats folded flat the overall cargo room is 116.7 cubic feet. My tester even had a refrigerated center console for keeping drinks or snack chilled. Plus throughout the cabin there are numerous hidden and additional storage compartments showing this is a vehicle built with the family in mind.
There are four model trims for the Grand Wagoneer including: Series1, Series 2, Obsidian and Series 3. My tester was the top-of-the-line Series 3 which had a base price of $104,845. With the heavy-duty tow package ($995), the aforementioned rear-seat entertainment system ($1,995) and the 22-inch aluminum wheels ($995) brought the total price up to $111,425. Yes the price tag is big.
Stellantis is targeting a specific demographic with the Grand Wagoneer. It’s hard to justify a big price like that, but for sure there is an immense amount of niceties and special touches in this SUV. Compared to other vehicles in this price range, the Grand Wagoneer offers more.
If you can drop six figures on a vehicle you probably don’t care about the fuel economy (or lack thereof). The 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer has an EPA rating of 13 mpg/city and 18 mpg/highway.
The first thing you think of when you hear Jeep might be rugged, but with the new Grand Wagoneer, Jeep wants to change that perception. With this SUV they certainly put the GRAND into Grand Wagoneer.