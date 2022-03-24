For years Lexus vehicles have been stuck with the false narrative that they were just “glorified Toyotas.” In most cases, that’s simply not the case. The midsize Lexus ES is a case in point. Sure it shares some things with the fine, steady Toyota Camry, but it also is significantly different. And for the 2022 model year the Lexus ES receives even more updates to help differentiate itself from Toyota.
Even on looks, the ES has updated looks from the previous model year. There’s no way anyone could mistake this sleek, refined Lexus ES with a Camry. The grille is bold (and divisive to some). I like the bold look of the grille. Some got upset and said it went too far and was gawdy. You can’t have it both ways and say Lexus is too stodgy but then critique them for being bold and out there.
So aesthetically the 2022 ES is a winner and keeps a distinctive appeal while holding true to the conservative side of things, overall.
On the performance side of things, my tester falls on the side of being too conservative, with the 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine making a mere 203 horsepower. There is an optional 3.5-liter V6 with a lot more power that seems like it’d be the best way to go. There is also a hybridized powertrain available.
But as tested, this Lexus ES with the 2.5-liter engine is underwhelming. An 8-speed automatic transmission is good offering mostly unnoticeable shifting (which is what you want). It’s a well-behaved powertrain, but three drive modes really change the dynamics. Eco, Normal and Sport live up to their names with the Sport mode having the most vibrance, although the shifts become a little weird and at times awkward. I found Normal mode to be the best.
All-wheel drive is available and steering-wheel mounted paddle shifters are available, although admittedly I didn’t use them (as I loathe paddle shifters). My tester had the available F-Sport option and I was expecting more emphasis on the Sport, but with that comes a special suspension along with front and rear performance dampers (which it doesn’t really need as tested).
Otherwise, the rest of the F-Sport impacts the looks and aesthetics both inside and outside.
Speaking of the inside, the Lexus ES is exactly what you expect from a Lexus. Above average touchpoints are found throughout the cabin. For a midsize sedan the back seat has plenty of legroom. The leather surfaces are supportive and comfortable in the front and the back.
Heated and ventilated front seats are standard with the F-Sport as is a heated steering wheel.
The Lexus infotainment system continues to confound with the oh-so-cumbersome Touchpad that should have the word Touch in all caps as it’s a very touchy system and lacks intuition. You can reroute some of the annoyances of this system with knobs and buttons, thankfully, but all in all, Lexus will be well served to eliminate this system from future vehicles.
The 12.3-inch color display is well placed and has a great look that suits the vibe of this luxury sedan. The functionality detracts from the overall aesthetics and beauty of this system.
There is 13.9 cubic feet of cargo room in the trunk, which is average for the segment. While a hands-free open feature is nice, the fact that the rear seats don’t fold down detracts from the useable cargo room.
I can forgive the well-mannered engine as the fuel economy is very good for the ES. It has an EPA rating 25 mpg/city and 34 mpg/highway, which for an AWD sedan that’s not a hybrid is impressive. I averaged nearly 29 mpg in my week with this car.
There are two versions of the Lexus ES, a 250 and a 350 and both come with AWD options along with F-Sport upgrade options. My tester was the ES 250 with AWD and F-Sport. As such, the base price was $45,450. With add-ons like an updated sound system, triple beam headlights, and other niceties, my tester had a final MSRP of $53,965.
While the 2022 Lexus ES is not without flaws, it certainly is unfair to equate it as just an overpriced Toyota Camry. Sharing some similarities with such a solid, steady vehicle as the Camry is not a detraction anyway. Plus the ES has plenty of its persona found through this luxury sedan.