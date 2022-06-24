Living large can mean different things to different people. Whether it’s traveling or eating at nice restaurants or having a big house or your dream vehicle, living large is part of many people’s vision. And with times being what they are (inflation and high gas prices), the cost for living large has gone up.
Living large may be tougher, but not impossible. That’s where a vehicle like the Lexus LX comes in. When it comes to living large, this full-size luxury SUV excels at it.
Redesigned for the 2022 model year, the LX gets significant changes all around including new looks inside and outside, along with a new engine and a much-needed improved infotainment system.
My tester was the LX600 F-Sport. With the F-Sport appearance package, the new-look LX600 has impressive aesthetics. Noticeably improved is the grille. It has a mesh-like pattern, but with a black gloss finish. Chromed out it might be too garish with the black gloss finish it is more elegant. Triple-beam LED headlamps and LED taillights are new additions to this SUV and there’s roof rails which add to both the appearance, but also the usefulness of this vehicle.
Gone is the gluttonous V8 engine, making the powertrain more efficient and more inline with the industry. The twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 with four-wheel drive and a 10-speed automatic transmission has 409 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. This brand-new transmission is outstanding in the way it shifts and offers no noticeable turbo lags. Acceleration is quick, but also smooth. The overall ride quality is what you’d expect from a luxury vehicle.
Overall, the performance of the LX is confident, controlled and conservative. This isn’t an SUV that’s going to evoke the goosebumps, but rather make you feel refined. And that’s truly the intent of this SUV. For a vehicle with a curb weight exceeding 5,600 pounds, the LX feels agile. And worries over the smaller V6 engine making it feel sluggish are unfounded. Having spent a week driving this behemoth it drives smaller than it actually is.
Inside is where the biggest and most significant changes. There are different seating options for the LX. My tester was the seven-passenger LX 600. The interior cabin feels spacious with second row legroom and shoulder room being impressive. The third row, like many other full-size SUVs has underwhelming space for adults and accessing the third row can be awkward for getting in and out.
Behind the third row there is 11 cubic feet of cargo which is disappointing for a vehicle this size. However, improved for this model year, the third row folds flat which expands the cargo area to 44 cubic feet. With all rear seats folded, the overall cargo area is 64 cubic feet.
I teased about a much-needed improved infotainment system, and that, above all else is a reason to rejoice the 2022 Lexus LX 600. Gone is the awkward-to-use touchpad, replaced with a responsive 12.3-inch touchscreen with a seven-inch screen mate. This is a much more intuitive, driver-focused system that sees drastic improvement for the luxury brand.
There are four trim options for the LX 600. My tester was the F-Sport which brings with it some exclusive looks on the exterior including 22-inch alloy wheels and the F-Sport styling. Inside, the F-Sport styling of red leather seats is bold and vibrant. Aluminum pedals and scuff plates are small but nuanced elements that further add to the distinction. There are even heated and cooled seats in both the front and second-row seats.
The 2022 Lexus LX 600 F-Sport has a big starting price of $101,000. With an advanced sound system, premium paint color and active height control, my tester had a final MSRP of $106,240, before destination fee.
With the smaller engine, fuel economy improves for the seven-passenger four-wheel drive LX 600. It has an EPA rating of 17 mpg/city and 22 mpg/highway. Through mostly suburban driving, I average just a touch over 20 mpg.
Many people want to put vehicles like the Lexus LX out to pasture. Gluttony still has a place in the American automotive industry and so does the Lexus LX 600.