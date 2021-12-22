In the world of small trucks there used to be the Toyota Tacoma and then no one else. Well, technically there were other trucks, but none could compete with the best-selling Tacoma. So Nissan got busy redesigning and reworking the Frontier to see if it could compete with the Tacoma.
The end result is the new-look 2022 Nissan Frontier. Can it compete with the Taco? That’s subjective. I can say one thing with a certainty, it’s a new Frontier. And sure it’s a pun and a play on words, but the new Frontier represents a re-engagement for Nissan in this burgeoning segment. The Ranger is back. GM has the Chevy Colorado and the GMC Canyon. And going even smaller, there’s the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz.
So the trend toward smaller trucks is never more important than it is now, so it’s good for Nissan to reinvent the Frontier.
And the reinvention is clear from the first glance. Whereas the previous Frontier was old and dated this 2022 model is sporty and modern. It looks rugged, sporty and tough. My tester was the Pro-X which is Nissan’s version of Toyota’s TRD. And if you like the Tacoma TRD, this Frontier mirrors it in many ways, while also having its own personality, complete with side steps, rear panel graphics and a sexy honeycomb-shaped hood decal.
There’s a five-foot bed for the Frontier Crew Cab.
The word spiffy doesn’t get used enough and should make a comeback, so let’s drop it here and call the new Frontier quite spiffy. While the side steps add an interesting design element to the truck, it also doesn’t really need side steps and they make for more of shin hitter than anything useful.
The smaller size of the Frontier doesn’t warrant side steps, and as such it makes for an awkward entering and exiting of the vehicle. I found myself bypassing the steps when I got out of the vehicle and never could get the right step into the vehicle when entering.
But once inside, I was amazed at how updated the Frontier was. This is definitely a modern truck. That could not be said with previous versions of the Frontier. Truth be told, I like the interior of the Frontier better than that of Tacoma TRD.
The back seat of the Crew Cab felt more spacious than the legroom in a Tacoma. There is additional under seat storage in the back seat, which is a common trend amongst pickup trucks today.
Nissan’s gimmicky-named Zero Gravity seats are comfortable and help absorb the somewhat harsh ride of this small truck. Road noise is noticeable too, both off the tires and through the door panels.
From a technology standpoint, Nissan’s infotainment is simple and intuitive. And simple is a major accolade not a negative in this regard. It has all the technology you need through a 9-inch touchscreen. There’s easy integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A large area by the center box is perfect for any size to wirelessly charge. Kudos to Nissan for placing this in a logical position and allowing for various phone sizes to fit there too.
There are some harder touch points on the dash and center stack but a nice compliment of plush features on the door panel. For the price of this truck the amenities are as you’d expect and most certainly upgrade over previous models.
The Nissan Frontier Pro-X trim 4x2 has a base price of $34,240. The truck is rear wheel driven but has all-wheel drive capability as well. To be honest, in rear-wheel drive it performs quite well and though I’m usually not a fan of 4x2 trucks, this one holds its own.
The 2022 Nissan Frontier Pro-X has an EPA rating of 18 mpg/city and 24 mpg/highway. In a week’s worth of mostly suburban driving I average around 20 mpg. That is a little disappointing for a smaller truck, especially when you realize Ford’s upcoming Maverick truck will see 40 mpg.
All things considered; Nissan has engaged in quite competitively in this segment. They’re not conceding to Toyota and why should they? With the new Frontier they have a viable smaller truck that’s ready to face a higher demand in an expanding segment. They’re primed for what 2022 holds for them with this redesigned truck.