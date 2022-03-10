Remember the Jurassic Park movies where the T-Rex was feared and wreaked havoc throughout each film? Well this week’s tester has a name that is similar to the T-Rex and equally is the apex predator on the block when it comes to big, performance-oriented pickup trucks.
The 2022 Ram TRX is everything you could want a full-size pickup truck to be. And of course checking those boxes comes at a price when it comes to MSRP. Ram debuted the TRX during last model year and it was an instant hit. So seeing it come back for the 2022 model year was a great thing, and this was my first time behind the wheel of this powerful truck.
The TRX is its own separate trim for the Ram 1500. The exterior feature differences are quite noticeable. The Ram 1500 is already a stout, handsome truck, but when clad with the TRX badging it looks impressive and distinctive. It’s available only as a Crew Cab with a short box configuration. That might be the only drawback for some (other than the price). If you like your truck looking rugged, then the TRX will scratch that itch as it has an exclusive off-road chassis and suspension system along with upgraded Bilstein shocks.
A truck can look the part but if it doesn’t have power under the hood, what’s the point. Needless to say, the TRX has more power than any other truck on the road thanks to a 6.2-liter Supercharged V8 Hemi engine. With 702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque, the TRX tries to draw in the performance crowd with the lure of the Hellcat; not to mention the roar.
The TRX’s performance is exhilarating and bold and fun. The way it handles and sounds is visceral. There’s even a launch mode which should not be engaged under most conditions (it lives up to its name). The T-Rex name is right as this is a predatory truck, growling, roaring and running rampant through any road conditions. The week I had the TRX we got a major snow event. And while other vehicles struggled with the road conditions the TRX was confident and feared nothing.
Obviously, the powerful engine is a gas guzzler, which could help lead to this truck’s extinction with an EPA rating of 10 mpg/city and 14 mpg/highway. Despite high gas prices, you won’t care about how much it guzzles as it’s such a fun driving experience each time. And the interior is as swanky and luxurious as almost any truck on the road.
The TRX already has trim-exclusive interior features, but you can add even more including the TRX Carbon-Fiber package which includes leather throughout and a carbonized flat-bottomed steering and carbon-fiber accents throughout. The TRX Level Equipment Group brings even more with ventilated front seats, wrapped driver and passenger assist handles, interior accent lighting and numerous other niceties, not otherwise offered on other Ram trims. Of course these extra packages cost more and add to the bottom line.
Base price of the Ram TRX is $72,390. But my loaded-up tester pushed the price to nearly six figures with a final price of $91,575. Obviously that’s a steep price for a “toy” but it’s a fun toy, with everything you could ever want.
It’s hard to be gluttonous in today’s world. The fuel prices make it more difficult. And without a doubt, the Ram TRX is a niche vehicle, aimed at a limited type of buyer. I often get asked, if money were no object and you could only buy one vehicle, what would it be. I can honestly say the 2022 Ram TRX would be on that short list. I’d have to ask to allow for one truck and one car. Then I’d surely choose the TRX. Now who has $90,000 and several gas cards I can borrow?