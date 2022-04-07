Who doesn’t like go-karts? No really, is there anyone who doesn’t like driving go-karts, I want to know. But seriously, getting to drive many different types of vehicles each year, I end up having a preference (call it a bias if you will). I like cars that are squatty, with turbos that drive like a go-kart.
So needless to say this week’s tester landed a bullseye on that preferential chart. The 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0T SE is youthful and joyful, just like a go-kart.
The joyful part comes from the vehicle’s performance. The GTI Golf is one of those vehicles that overperforms its output numbers.
Quick, athletic acceleration comes from a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. The output numbers are 241 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. But honestly it feels (and sounds) more powerful than that. A six-speed manual is available (and would likely be the preferred transmission for enthusiasts), but my tester came with the optional seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.
With the automatic tranny there’s no noticeable turbo lag with instant upshifts and quick off-the-line performance too. For a little car, the GTI is peppy and seems like it could hang with muscle cars and sports cars alike. The scrappy nature of the GTI is what it makes it a joy to drive.
The youthful part of the equation comes from the looks – both exterior and interior. For 2022 the GTI is fully redesigned. The hatchback styling really suits this car’s personality. The lower profile adds to the fun-to-drive side of the car while the back side (i.e. the hatch side) gives it a practical side with plenty of storage room.
As cars are being eliminated from many different automakers’ product lines, it’s great to see Volkswagen still giving the hatchback some attention as it’s still one of the best formats for a car.
The red GTI emblem on the grille pops and on the back, chrome-tipped dual exhausts further add distinction.
Inside, the youthful and playful side of the GTI is evident starting with the seat pattern. My tester was the SE trim (one of four trim packages) and with it came the bold and eye-catching “Scalepaper Plaid” seats. Yes plaid, as in gray plaid with red accents. Rather than leather surfaces, these cloth seats really add a special feel and stand out immediately.
Although the steering wheel is leather wrapped and heated, it’s all tied together with some great ambient lighting options.
The cabin is spacious with comfortable room for five people. I had three adults in the back seat and they reported good overall room. As a hatchback there’s good cargo volume (as expected) with 19.9 cubic feet of cargo room. With the second-row seats folded flat, the overall cargo area expands to 34.5 cubic feet.
Volkswagen’s infotainment system is simple with a good combination of knobs and buttons that work in concert with a 10-inch touchscreen. It all integrates with smart phones through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. VW’s new driver assist features are named after their all-electric vehicle, the IQ, and in the GTI the IQ Drive system has semi-automated driving assistance, adaptive cruise control, and collision mitigation.
Starting price for the GTI SE trim is $35,095. Cars equipped with the manual transmission are little less expensive with a starting price of $34,295. My tester’s final MSRP was $36,485.
Fuel economy rating for the 2022 VW Golf GTI is 25 mpg/city and 34 mpg/highway. In a week’s worth of driving I averaged nearly 28 mpg. The manual transmission option gets even slightly better fuel economy.
As someone entering the final year of their 40s, cars like this help keep me feeling young at heart. Am I the demographic for this car? Absolutely not. Did I enjoy my time behind the wheel of the 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI? Absolutely.