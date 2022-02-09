Many people may not realize that Volkswagen is one of the top auto manufacturers in the world with revenues in the hundreds of billions. Sure you don’t see VWs as much here in the United States, although that’s slowly changing. But clearly the Volkswagen group knows what they’re doing about making viable vehicles.
Now if they can only do something about those weird-sounding names, they make actually make a bigger impact in the U.S. Case in point, this week’s tester is the 2022 Tiguan. The name aside, there’s a lot to take seriously about this compact five-passenger SUV.
For the 2022 model year, there’s a minor refresh and some updates which help keep it modern and vibrant in a highly-competitive segment.
On looks, the VW Tiguan is somewhat conservative. That’s generally been Volkswagen’s playbook for success and although the Tiguan receives some exterior updates, it remains relatively the same from the previous model year. However, the front end is classically designed with a grille that will age well. Even the wider “mouth” below the headlights adds distinction on the road.
Although this categorized as an SUV and not a crossover, the Tiguan has that lower profile and smaller look of a crossover and even has station wagon type of design hints. It works for this small SUV as it’s one of the best-selling SUVs Volkswagen makes.
There is only one engine option for the 2022 Tiguan and it’s a carryover from the last model year. The 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine falls properly into place within this segment. There’s nothing that stands out with its performance, but conversely there’s nothing that detracts from it either. As such, the 184 horsepower and 221 lb.-ft. of torque is adequate. The steering and overall drive performance lacks enthusiasm and the Tiguan is well served as a daily driver. It’s well mannered, even if it lacks enthusiasm.
The eight-speed automatic transmission does a good job. It’s available as both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive. My tester was the AWD version and such it was confident on the road.
The conservative approach continues inside as the Tiguan is once again reserved but offers high-quality touchpoints. It does lack interior pizzazz although the interior space is impressive with rear passengers enjoying ample shoulder, head and leg room.
Additionally the cargo area is near the top of this segment with 33 cubic feet behind the rear seats. However that area can expand to 65.3 cubic feet with rear seats folded flat. A power lift gate makes accessing that cargo area easy.
Volkswagen’s infotainment system is basic, but in this regard that is a compliment. It’s an intuitive system with a series of touch commands and knobs. My tester had the upgraded 8-inch touchscreen which was responsive and integrated seamlessly with my iPhone through Apple CarPlay (and yes you Samsung folks there’s Android Auto too). Overall the infotainment isn’t in my top tier favorites, but it’s also not in the bottom tier.
There are three trims, S, SE and R-Line each offering FWD or AWD (what VW refers to as 4Motion). My tester was the R-Line with 4Motion. As such it’s an attractive trim with lots of standard features. Base price of the R-Line 4Motion is $36,995. However, the base trim S has a starting price under $26,000 (with FWD).
The FWD options are slightly more fuel efficient. My tester had an EPA rating of 21 mpg/city and 28 mpg/highway (compared to 23/30 for FWD versions). In a week’s worth of mostly suburban driving I averaged about 25 mpg.
For a vehicle with a strange sounding name, from a highly successful manufacturer like Volkswagen, the Tiguan hits the mark within a highly competitive segment. It does a lot really well without having a single standout feature. Sometimes not being too flashy and being a little more solid and conservative is a good thing. With a successful playbook as an automotive manufacturer, they certainly follow this playbook to a tee with the 2022 Tiguan.