Visit Cheyenne shared results of its 2021 destination marketing campaign today, which showed increased visitation to Cheyenne.
Visit Cheyenne contracted with Madden Media for the bulk of the creative, media planning and asset development for the campaign which featured three general concepts including outdoor adventure, Western heritage and the unexpected side of Cheyenne or “Cheyenne Chic”. Over 46.1 million impressions generated 287,434 clicks to the Visit Cheyenne website as a result.
Overall visitation to Cheyenne in 2021 rebounded to levels that exceeded 2019’s visitation, with nearly 1.2 million overnight visitors to Cheyenne based on geolocation data provided by the Wyoming Office of Tourism. Denver by far was the top metro area sending visitors to Cheyenne followed by Salt Lake City and Chicago.
From May 24 to August 15, Visit Cheyenne ran a $60,000 cross device display and video campaign to drive awareness of Cheyenne as a destination. Six million impressions were delivered, generating 6,600 visits to Laramie County. Those 6,600 visitors spent $1.1 million in the community, providing a 19 to 1 return on investment.
A concurrent campaign with the online travel platform Expedia resulted in 3,975 direct bookings of hotel rooms in Cheyenne worth $545,000. This also resulted in a 19 to 1 return on ad spend.
The 2021 ad campaign was enhanced by CARES Act funding that the Wyoming Office of Tourism coordinated with local lodging tax boards. Visit Cheyenne used a significant portion of those dollars to increase ad spend, and to specifically target new markets along with enhance the events division which puts on the Old West Holiday and the Hell on Wheels Rodeo.
Visit Cheyenne President and CEO Domenic Bravo was pleased with the results, “We take great pride in being faithful stewards of taxpayer dollars. This ad campaign generated millions for local businesses and the community, increased the awareness of Cheyenne as a destination and introduced us to new travelers, business owners and families who came here.”
Visit Cheyenne is the official destination marketing organization for Cheyenne and Laramie County Wyoming and is the leader in developing, promoting, and protecting the Cheyenne area tourism industry.
2021 By the Numbers
$92 million Lodging and Hospitality State Sales Tax Revenue Statewide
$3.3 million Laramie County Sale Tax generated by Tourism
$63 million Hotel and Short-Term Rental Revenue in Laramie County
4,696 – Jobs in the Tourism Industry of Laramie County
1.2 million – Overnight Visitors to Laramie County in 2021
673,547 visits to www.cheyenne.org, up 34% over 2020
12.3 million Facebook Impressions, up 311% over 2020
46.1 million ad impressions
$900,000 total marketing campaign spending across digital, traditional print, billboards, radio and other sources