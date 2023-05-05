Effective June 12, 4Rivers Equipment’s Ag division will merge with 21st Century Equipment to create a 26-store organization serving western Nebraska, eastern Colorado, and southeastern Wyoming.
4Rivers Equipment will continue to grow its construction division separately.
This merger, which is subject to approval by John Deere, combines the forces of two leading companies in the industry, creating a stronger, more innovative team that is better positioned to meet the evolving needs of its customers.
The decision to merge was made after careful consideration and with the ultimate goal of enhancing customer service.
By combining resources, expertise, and technology, the merged company will be able to provide enhanced support to customers.
4Rivers Equipment and 21st Century Equipment firmly believe that this transaction ushers them into a new era, enabling them to provide laser-focused customer support.
Together, they will be better equipped to build on their mission of providing industry-leading product support.
The combined company is committed to making the transition seamless for everyone involved and will continue to provide the same level of excellence.
"We are excited to announce this merger, which will combine our complementary strengths and expertise to create a stronger, more diversified company," Keith Kreps, COO of 21st Century Equipment said. "Together, we will be well positioned to serve our customers and to drive growth and innovation in our industry."
CEO of 21st Century Equipment Owen Palm added, "This is a huge win for our customers who will now have access to a greater selection of used inventory and parts, while our employees will all benefit from more growth opportunities in the expanded organization.”
4Rivers Equipment’s Chairman of the Board, Mark Romer, is also excited about the merger: "Both teams have tremendous groups of people who have a great focus on what they need to do to take care of customers. What really excites me about the merger is bringing those groups together and getting to a scale where we have more resources to take care of customers. I think it's particularly important for technology, training, and for our people as the scale allows us to have more specialization. I look forward to continuing to innovate and grow our Construction and Forestry division as 4Rivers Equipment.”
4Rivers Equipment is pleased to announce that Mike Meth, the long-time General Manager of 4Rivers Ag, will assume the role of Regional Manager over the western region, which is comprised of the former 4Rivers location.
21st Century Equipment will continue to be headquartered in Scottsbluff, NE.
The merger of 4Rivers Equipment Ag and 21st Century Equipment marks a significant milestone in the history of both companies.
The two are excited about the future opportunities this merger will bring and look forward to continuing to serve its customers and partners with excellence.