With current unemployment rates hovering at historic lows, finding skilled, reliable workers can be challenging for companies looking to grow and thrive. AARP Wyoming wants to help, by offering a webinar on attracting and retaining the age 50+ worker.
The webinar will take place at 9 a.m. on March 22 and is free, but registration is required by clicking here.The webinar is a joint effort between AARP Wyoming, the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, and the Wyoming Business Alliance to help unlock a segment of the Wyoming workforce that returned to the job at lower rates than other demographics.
"Employers across Wyoming need experienced and reliable employees,” says Robin Sessions Cooley, Director of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services. “Learning how to tap into this growing demographic will benefit both new and existing businesses around the state."
“Any opportunity to partner with other entities to share information to help employers connect with workers in Wyoming is valued and appreciated,” says Wyoming Business Alliance Executive Director Cindy DeLancey.
Beyond the value of experience, older workers bring professionalism, interdisciplinary skills, and a steadiness that can complement the attributes of younger team members.
In this webinar, you will gain insight on:
- How to leverage work experience to solve staffing challenges, mentor the next generation of leaders, and build an age-inclusive, multigenerational workforce that positively impacts your bottom line.
- How to attract 50+ workers as the skilled labor shortage continues.
- How to make your company welcoming to 50+ employees and more diverse, and inclusive.
- Evidence-based research on what 50+ workers want and need from their job to feel valued.
- Benefits to your company of hiring 50+ workers
The webinar will feature AARP national employment experts Heather Tinsley-Fix and Carly Roszkowski. Roszkowski is the Vice President of Financial Resilience Programming at AARP, where she leads strategy and outcome development within Financial Resilience and the Work and Jobs issue area. She helps individuals over the age of 50 obtain and maintain the level of employment they need or desire by increasing the competitiveness of 50-plus workers in the labor market, improves access to all forms of work opportunities for the 50-plus, and helps to eliminate age discrimination in the workforce.
Tinsley-Fix is a Senior Advisor at AARP, where she helps drive AARP’s focus on providing members and the 50+ with the tools they need to thrive in today’s work environment. She also focuses on employer engagement on a variety of topics affecting the 50+ worker. With a background in marketing, innovation, and digital project management, Heather works with consumers, external partners, and academics to create educational programs & tools that inspire employers and Americans 50+ to capitalize on the value of experience.
Please note that you must be signed in to your AARP.org account or create an account to register. AARP membership is not required Please do not opt out of event-related emails, as you will be emailed a link to join the class via Zoom before the event.
Contact AARP Wyoming at wyaarp@aarp.org for more information.
For more information, contact Tom Lacock at 307-432-5802 or tlacock@aarp.org.