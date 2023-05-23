The fiber internet provider tops the Speedtest® list in the state for the first quarter of 2023.
Bluepeak provides the fastest internet speeds in the state of Wyoming now. Bluepeak’s ranking in Wyoming is based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for Q1 2023.
The analysis – which ranks mobile and fixed broadband speeds from internet service providers around the world monthly – shows that Bluepeak delivered the fastest median download speeds to its Internet customers in Wyoming during the first quarter of 2023.
“Our mission at Bluepeak is to push the boundaries of possibility for our communities by bringing them the fastest, reliable fiber internet at affordable prices,” said Cash Hagen, Chief Operations Officer for Bluepeak. “We're proud of our team for topping the recent speed rankings in Wyoming and look forward to connecting many more to our service here.”
Bluepeak launched fiber service in Wyoming at the start of 2022 and now serves nearly 3,000 customers and counting across Cheyenne, Sheridan, Casper and Laramie. In addition, Bluepeak’s fiber construction continues toward the company’s original goal of building fiber to 70,000 homes and businesses with their $70 million investment in the Cowboy State.
Bluepeak’s growing fiber service offering dramatically improves options for internet in the state of Wyoming and addresses a great need in the state.
- Overall, Wyoming ranks 43rd in the nation in internet coverage, speed and availability, according to broadbandnow.com.
- An analysis from broadbandnow.com found that Wyoming residents pay more for each megabit-per-second (Mbps) than anywhere else in the country. Residents of Wyoming pay a rate of $7.84 per Mbps, compared to just 63 cents for Rhode Islanders.
- A Wyoming Tribune-Eagle report from 2021 pointed out many in the state find themselves paying more for slower internet speeds and without any options.
- According to the analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for Q1 2023, Wyoming customers had the second-slowest download speeds in the U.S. over fixed broadband. As more broadband consumers in the state get access to Bluepeak fiber service, it’s reasonable to assume Wyoming’s overall ranking will climb.
Ookla® is the global leader in network intelligence and connectivity insights. Over eighteen million tests are actively initiated by consumers each day across all Speedtest® platforms, with over 45 billion tests completed to date. As a result, Ookla has the most comprehensive analytics on worldwide internet performance and accessibility. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.