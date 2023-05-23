Brandon Weir Bluepeak Truck photo

Bluepeak employee Brandon Weir stands next to one of the company vehicles (file photo).
The fiber internet provider tops the Speedtest® list in the state for the first quarter of 2023.
 
Bluepeak provides the fastest internet speeds in the state of Wyoming now. Bluepeak’s ranking in Wyoming is based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for Q1 2023.
 
The analysis – which ranks mobile and fixed broadband speeds from internet service providers around the world monthly – shows that Bluepeak delivered the fastest median download speeds to its Internet customers in Wyoming during the first quarter of 2023.
 
“Our mission at Bluepeak is to push the boundaries of possibility for our communities by bringing them the fastest, reliable fiber internet at affordable prices,” said Cash Hagen, Chief Operations Officer for Bluepeak. “We're proud of our team for topping the recent speed rankings in Wyoming and look forward to connecting many more to our service here.”
 
Bluepeak launched fiber service in Wyoming at the start of 2022 and now serves nearly 3,000 customers and counting across Cheyenne, SheridanCasper and Laramie. In addition, Bluepeak’s fiber construction continues toward the company’s original goal of building fiber to 70,000 homes and businesses with their $70 million investment in the Cowboy State.
 
Bluepeak’s growing fiber service offering dramatically improves options for internet in the state of Wyoming and addresses a great need in the state.
 
 
Ookla® is the global leader in network intelligence and connectivity insights. Over eighteen million tests are actively initiated by consumers each day across all Speedtest® platforms, with over 45 billion tests completed to date. As a result, Ookla has the most comprehensive analytics on worldwide internet performance and accessibility. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

