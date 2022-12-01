ANB Bank Meals on Wheels Chevy Traverse photo

ANB Bank donated a 2015 Chevy Traverse to Meals on Wheels, to replace a van damaged over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Over the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend, the Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne van was broken into and damaged. Upon further investigation the catalytic converter was stolen, wires were cut, and the back doors were torn off. Wednesday, November 30th, ANB Bank donated a 2015 Chevy Traverse to Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne.
 
“We are so excited that the Chevy Traverse has found a new home at Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne. We appreciate everything Meals on Wheels does for the Cheyenne Community and are excited that we could give this vehicle to the organization,” said Lori Schoene ANB Community Bank President.
 
“We’re overwhelmed by the support from our community and ANB Bank. Our week started out terribly, but it has definitely turned around. This is proof that hard times do not last and that we truly do live in the most generous community,” said Stephanie Freeman Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne Executive Director.
 
The first job for the new set of wheels is to transform into Santa’s Sleigh and carry all of the clients Holiday Gift Bags for deliver in the coming weeks.
 
THANK YOU ANB Bank for helping us continue our mission of supporting the independence, health and well-being of individuals living in Cheyenne and Laramie County with an expressed need for nutritional support through the delivery of nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks! WE SO APPRECIATE YOU!

