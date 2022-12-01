Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Mostly clear. Becoming windy late. Low 31F. SW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly clear. Becoming windy late. Low 31F. SW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.