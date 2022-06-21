Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce logo

At our Chamber of Commerce, we believe that our community is preparing for an awakening. It truly is morning in Cheyenne and Wyoming, and our future looks bright. This year’s annual chamber awards celebration celebrated our Chamber and the wonderful people who make our community great. 

Awardees included:

Non-Profit of 2021- My Front Door

Community Service Award - #1 Properties

Business Advocate of the Year - Gunnar Malm

Small Business of the Year - Chronicles Distilling

Large Business of the Year - Western Vista

Emerging Leader Award - Jera Likely

Student of the Year - Hollie Baca

Teacher of the Year - Kendall Ceballos

Committee of the Year - Vickie Peth

Person of the Year - Patrick Collins

Each of these businesses and individuals have been endlessly devoted to making our community into a great place to live, work, and do business. It is an honor to recognize them and their work through these Annual Awards.

