At this time last year, Wyoming and Laramie County were recovering from a sharp downturn due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, both the state and the county have continued recovering, as income growth and sales growth were both positive and unemployment rates continued to drop.
A key indicator of the level of general business activity is sales and in Laramie County both total taxable sales and total retail sales rose in 2021. There was a modest increase in oil activity in the county over the last year. Unemployment fell in Laramie County and across Wyoming. The housing market really tightened and became a seller’s market last year.
Economic Indicators Report
Business Trends
Total taxable sales increased 9.3 percent from 2020 to 2021. Total retail sales increased 18.6 percent during this same time period. Every retail sector, except liquor stores, saw an increase in sales in 2021. The increase in sales for everything was stable incomes, due to paycheck programs, and additional stimulus payments from the government.
Employment Trends
Unemployment fell in Wyoming and Laramie County during 2021. The unemployment rate in the state moved from 5.9 percent in 2020 to 4.3 percent in 2021. During the same time period, unemployment in Laramie County moved from 5.4 percent to 3.9 percent during the year, and remained below the state unemployment rate.
Wages and Income Trends
Average annual earned income across all sectors rose from $48,919 to $50,700 (+$1,781) from 2019 to 2020. The three sectors with the highest growth in wages were Management of Companies and Enterprises(+15.9%), Information(+15.8%), and Educational Services(+15.0%).
Despite rising over $900 this year over 2019 (+1.8%), per capita personal income in Laramie County continued lagging behind the national average. In 2020, per capita personal income in the county was $55,094 and the national per capita income was $59,510. 2020 marks the fifth year in a row that Laramie County per capita income has lagged behind the national average. The percentage point gap(-7.4%) is the widest recorded in the last 30 years.
Demographic Trends
Due to data collection issues in 2020, most 2020 census data likely won’t be released until May 2022.
The median age of Laramie County residents was 37.4 in 2019, down from 37.9 in 2018. The median age peaked in 2010 at 38.2 and has consistently been lower since then.
The population 65 years of age and older continued to increase, from 16,163 in 2018 to 16,390 in 2019 (+1.4%). The 55 to 64 year age cohort also increased slightly, from 12,926 to 12,984(+0.4%). The number of workers in the prime working age cohort (25 to 44 years) increased from 26,294 in 2018 to 27,107 in 2019, an increase of 3.1 percent.
Housing Trends
The total number of units – city and county -- sold rose from 1,933 in 2020 to 1,988 in 2021 (2.8%). In the city, the average selling price rose from $298,203 to $331,048 (+11.0%) and in the county, the average selling price rose from $450,179 to $514,793 (+14.4%)
In the city, the number of building permits for new single-family homes fell from 213 in 2020 to 203 in 2021 (-4.7%) and new apartments/duplexes fell from 9 in 2020 to 4 in 2021.
Rental rates for single-family homes increased from $1,347 to $1,455 (+8.0%) from second quarter 2020 to second quarter 2021. Rental rates for apartments increased from $906 in the second quarter of 2020 to $924 in the second quarter of 2021 (+2.0%).
Development Trends
In 2021, the city of Cheyenne annexed 1,130 acres, which increased the size of the city by 5.4 percent.
The value of new industrial/commercial construction rose in the city and fell in the county in 2021. Total new dollar valuation was $507.8 million in the city and $10.3 million in the county. In the city, the new Microsoft data center additions accounted for over 80 percent of the total new industrial/commercial construction valuation. In the county, a new fire station and landfill entrance and scale were the major projects.