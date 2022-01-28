Harrisburg, Nebraska based Banner County Ban Corporation, the holding company of Banner Capital Bank (together “Banner”), and Lusk, Wyoming based Bankers Capital Corporation, the holding company of Lusk State Bank (together “Lusk”), jointly announced today that they have entered into a stock purchase agreement whereby Banner will acquire Lusk subject to customary regulatory and other approvals.
Upon consummation of the proposed transaction, Banner will enhance its existing presence within the state of Wyoming via Lusk State Bank’s location in Niobrara County. After the acquisition, Lusk State Bank will continue to operate as an independent community bank. On a pro forma basis, Banner County Ban Corporation’s two banks will have six full-service banking branches and total assets of approximately $296 million, based on data as of December 31, 2021.
“Our companies share similar values, and our partnership will reinforce the foundation for an extraordinary community bank that puts our customers, employees, and communities first. We look forward to entering a new market that is a logical extension of our existing operations and plan to keep Lusk’s great management team and staff in place” remarked Roger Wynne, President of Banner County Ban Corporation.
“We are proud to partner with Banner and believe their acquisition to be an excellent fit,” commented Jay Hammond, President and CEO of Lusk State Bank. “Being part of a larger banking company that shares our same customer-first focus will allow us to provide better competitive products and services to our customers while remaining actively involved in our community.”
The acquisition, subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2022.
Olsen Palmer LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Lusk, while Spierer, Woodward, Corbalis, & Goldberg served as legal advisors. Koley Jessen P.C., LLO, served as the legal advisor to Banner.