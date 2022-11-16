With last year’s Black Friday sales drawing 66.5 million Americans to shop in person and 88 million to shop online, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Best Places to Shop on Black Friday, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary.
WalletHub surveyed nearly 4,000 deals from 16 of the biggest U.S. retailers’ 2022 Black Friday ad scans to identify the stores offering the biggest discounts in various product categories such as “Appliances,” “Jewelry” and “Toys.”
The following are some highlights from the report:
|Best Black Friday Retailers (Avg. % Discount)
|1. JCPenney (64.71%)
|6. Lenovo (40.67%)
|2. Belk (64.23%)
|7. Target (32.87%)
|3. Macy's (53.05%)
|8. Big Lots (32.86%)
|4. Office Depot and OfficeMax (49.93%)
|9. Academy Sports + Outdoors (31.10%)
|5. Kohl's (44.23%)
|10. The Home Depot (30.90%)
Key Stats
- JCPenney has the highest overall discount rate at 64.71 percent, whereas Costco has the lowest at 16.80 percent.
- The overall average discount for Black Friday is 37 percent. Consumers should aim for this discount amount or higher to avoid Black-Friday traps.
- The “Apparel & Accessories” category has one of the biggest shares of discounted items, 21.09 percent of all offers, whereas the “Furniture” category has the smallest at 3.73 percent.
To view the full report and each retailer’s rank in all product categories, please visit:
https://wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-retailers-for-black-friday/8385/