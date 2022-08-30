Today, Bitwise Industries (www.bitwiseindustries.com) announced the acquisition of the Array School, which offers boot camps, apprenticeship programs, and shared co-working spaces to support the development of a new diverse tech workforce in Wyoming. This marks Bitwises’ third acquisition this year and follows their announcement to begin operations in five new states, including in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
“We are excited to become part of the innovation ecosystem in Cheyenne, and this acquisition allows us to immediately start work based on our proven model with a local team that is dedicated to our mission of developing opportunities in tech for under-represented communities,” said Jake Soberal, CEO and co-founder of Bitwise Industries. “Array School and Bitwise are unified by our efforts to bring individuals into the tech industry who would otherwise not thought it was for them, and to provide them an accessible pathway into the life changing career opportunities in the digital economy.”
The Array School offers courses on web/mobile development, computer science fundamentals, and graphic design. Their apprenticeship programs are registered with the Department of Labor and 90 percent of those who have completed the program have gone on to find technical employment, with most earning an average of over $47K a year in their new field.
“We learned of Bitwise, their mission and model, earlier this year and saw they could provide a level of accessibility and affordability to our students/apprentices that would greatly advance our work,” said Amy Surdam, CEO of the Array School. “Their commitment to removing barriers by providing the critical wraparound services, such as transportation, childcare and financial support will accelerate the positive outcomes we can produce for the people in Cheyenne.”
Bitwise Industries’ work has resulted in over a quarter of a billion dollars in aggregated wages being distributed to individuals historically under-represented in the tech industry, mostly women and people of color. They have supported the training of over 8,000 students, with 80 percent finding technical employment following the program. The average person entering a Bitwise training program is earning $20K a year, and upon completion, earning over $60K a year. Bitwise recently announced their expansion into Cheyenne and this acquisition will help support the work being done in the area.
“Combining efforts in an ever-expanding tech workforce makes us stronger as a community. Digital solutions require a skilled and capable workforce behind the scenes; not only to manage what’s implemented but to look forward and cast a vision for what to implement next” said Mayor of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Patrick Collins. “Coding – both what it is now and how it will transform over time -- have never been more prominent. We’re excited Cheyenne is at the table for these important conversations that strengthen our communities in more ways than one.”
About Bitwise Industries
Bitwise Industries creates a bridge between humans from marginalized communities and stories of systemic poverty to skills and resources necessary to access opportunities in the tech industry. By leveraging public-private partnerships, Bitwise provides paid apprenticeships to students to learn tech skills, connects them to meaningful tech opportunities, and builds vibrant buildings in underestimated cities to house their work. By upskilling disenfranchised humans, it empowers them to change their own lives—which ignites and transforms the regional economies of the cities in which Bitwise serves.
Bitwise has raised more than $100M in support of this important work; expanded its model to serve ten cities (California cities of Fresno, Bakersfield, Merced, Oakland, Toledo, OH, Buffalo, NY, Cheyenne, WY, El Paso, TX, Greeley, CO, Las Cruces, NM); and built a tech apprenticeship engine that will drive national jobs/economic recovery in 2022. To learn more about Bitwise Industries, check out www.bitwiseindustries.com.