Black Hills Energy is announcing an exciting new chapter within the company’s Wyoming leadership team by recognizing a tenured employee’s retirement, the promotion of a new general manager, and a new vice president.
After more than 28 years, of employment with Black Hills Energy, Wyoming Vice President Mark Stege announced his retirement date of September 2023.
Dustin McKen has been promoted to general manager for Wyoming, and Wes Ashton is now the vice president of Wyoming and South Dakota Utilities.
“It has been my pleasure to work as a leader in a company that has great vision, highly skilled employees, and delivers an outstanding energy product that makes lives better every day,” said retiring Wyoming Vice President Mark Stege. “I am confident that Dustin McKen and Wes Ashton will provide very solid guidance for Wyoming’s dynamic energy future.”
“As we mark this leadership transition in Wyoming, I would like to offer my sincerest thanks to Mark Stege who will be retiring in September after 28 years of service,” said Marne Jones, Black Hills Energy’s senior vice president of utilities. “We are grateful for his leadership and passion for service and wish him our very best as he and his family enjoy this next chapter in their lives.”
Wyoming General Manager Dustin McKen began his career with Black Hills Energy in 2010.
During his time with the company, he has served in numerous leadership positions including Supervisor of Operations, Manager of Construction Planning, Manager of Operations and most recently as Director of Wyoming Electric and Gas Operations.
McKen is a graduate of the University of Wyoming with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering as well as a master’s degree in business administration.
“Dustin’s new role as general manager reflects his strong track record of leadership and his commitment to guide our teams as they work safely each day to serve the needs of our customers,” added Jones. “Dustin is an integral part of our team and will continue to drive excellence within every aspect of our business.”
Wes Ashton is now the vice president of Wyoming and South Dakota Utilities and brings more than 17 years of experience, having previously served in utility leadership roles in Colorado, Kansas, Iowa, and Arkansas during his career with Black Hills Energy.
Most recently, Ashton served as the vice president of Customer Experience, managing all the external departments and programs of the company. Ashton received his bachelor’s degree in public relations and political science from Kansas State University.
He earned his Juris Doctorate from the Washburn University School of Law in Topeka, Kansas, and is a member of the Kansas and Missouri Bar Associations.
“Wes’s appointment to vice president of Wyoming and South Dakota is a natural progression in his leadership journey at Black Hills Energy and reflective of his deep commitment to our customers, our employees and our communities,” added Jones. “In this expanded leadership role, Wes will be responsible for the company’s operational, business, and financial objectives while creating customerfocused solutions throughout Wyoming.”
McKen and Ashton assume leadership for Wyoming in a time of momentum.
Black Hills Energy in Wyoming provides more than 180,000 customers with safe and reliable natural gas and electricity.
Serving 56 communities with 438 employees, the Wyoming operations team regularly achieves exceptional safety metrics, and drives a $158 million economic impact to the state.
“These changes position the company with talented, tenured and energized leaders committed to serving the needs of our customers and communities while driving operational efficiencies and growth within our expansive eight-state service territory,” Jones said.