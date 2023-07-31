Black Hills Energy strives to improve the communities we serve, and today’s release of our 2022 Sustainability Report shows those efforts are paying off.
The annual report not only details the progress we’ve made toward achieving our energy strategy goals, but also the economic and charitable impact our natural gas and electric utilities have on those cities and towns.
“It’s exciting to share our continuing journey to create a balanced energy future for our customers while also demonstrating the ways Black Hills Energy is making a positive impact in our communities,” said Wes Ashton, vice president of Wyoming operations. “Our report provides insight and transparency into our values driven priorities.”
Throughout 2022, Black Hills Energy continued to achieve progress toward its goal to reduce electric utility greenhouse gas emissions intensity 40% by 2030 and 70% by 2040 and has already reduced emissions by one third since 2005.
Last year, the company increased its gas utilities’ greenhouse gas emissions target to Net Zero by 2035 and plans to achieve its Net Zero target through ongoing infrastructure investment, damage prevention and integration of low carbon fuels.
“We have set challenging yet realistic goals for delivering cleaner energy and have a clear path to reduce our emissions while minimizing cost impacts to our customers,” continued Ashton.
Report highlights include:
- Caring for the community: In 2022, the company’s community support totaled $6.1 million, including over $758,000 for United Way and more than $760,000 from the company’s energy assistance fund, which matches customers’ and employees’ contributions dollar-for-dollar. In Wyoming, our combined charitable impact totaled $502,000 and our employees volunteered 3,400 hours to improve our communities.
- Creating value: The company’s investment in the safety, reliability and sustainability of its extensive utility systems delivers meaningful growth and sustains jobs, families, and communities. In 2022, Black Hills Energy’s direct economic impact totaled $1.34 billion. In Wyoming, the direct economic impact to the communities we serve totaled $158 million.
- Expanded energy offerings: Over the last year, the company progressed on its preferred resource plans to add 520 megawatts (MW) of new renewable energy and battery storage by 2030. The company continued to expand its renewable energy portfolio of 289 MW of owned and operated wind generation capacity across its service territory with the planned addition of the 80 MW Fall River Solar project scheduled to come into service in 2023.
- Advancements in renewable natural gas (RNG): In 2022, the company successfully filed and received approval for Green Forward, a voluntary renewable natural gas (RNG) attribute and carbon offset program, providing customers with a cost-effective path to offset up to 100% or more of the emissions associated with their own natural gas carbon footprint. The company established a new business, Black Hills Energy Renewable Resources, to further leverage the company’s experience building RNG interconnections. This new business helps drive company growth by investing capital into infrastructure that provides a pathway for RNG to get to the market.
- Energy efficiency and conservation: Black Hills Energy provided just under $9 million in energy efficiency rebates in 2022 to residential and business customers, leading to annual energy savings of about 17 million kilowatt-hours of electricity and 386,000 dekatherms of natural gas – enough energy to power over 2,300 homes with electricity and about 4,900 homes with natural gas for one year. In Wyoming, Black Hills Energy continues to partner with city leaders and chambers to educate customers on simple tips and tricks to reduce energy use inside their home or business while reducing their environmental footprint.
Learn more at www.blackhillsenergy.com/sustainability.