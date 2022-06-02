Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power Company (CLFP), doing business as Black Hills Energy, filed a rate review application with the Wyoming Public Service Commission (WPSC) requesting $15.4 million in new annual revenue.
Since the company’s last general rate filing in 2013, Black Hills Energy has invested approximately $250 million in safety, reliability, and system integrity for its 1,330 miles of electric distribution and 59 miles of electric transmission lines, which serve approximately 44,000 electric customers in Cheyenne.
CLFP has replaced aging underground electrical cable throughout the city of Cheyenne and have rebuilt distribution and transmission lines to maintain top-quartile customer reliability.
Additionally, CLFP has invested in supporting the ongoing growth of Cheyenne and customer focused renewable assets.
These critical investments are necessary to meet the needs of the growing region and comply with state and federal regulations.
“We appreciate the opportunity to deliver safe, reliable service that our customers in Wyoming need for their homes and businesses,” said Mark Stege, vice president of Wyoming Operations. “To serve the current and expanding energy needs of our customers, it’s pivotal for us to maintain reliable service and build a resilient system. In the coming months, we’ll work with the Wyoming Public Service Commission and stakeholders to create a clear-cut ‘win’ for reliable, cost-efficient energy and ongoing economic growth for our state.”
The application was also filed in compliance with the stipulation and Commission Orders in its 2020 and 2019 Power Cost Adjustment Applications.
The last Cheyenne Light rate increase occurred in 2013 with rates effective in October 2014.
If approved as filed, the new rates would go into effect in early 2023. Learn more at: https://www.blackhillsenergy.com/clfp-rate-review