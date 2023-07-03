Black Hills Energy is announcing that its Cheyenne Prairie Generating Station (CPGS), has been presented with two national safety awards through the “Cowboy Star” Voluntary Protection Program (VPP), the highest workplace safety certification offered by the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA).
The CPGS team earned its VPP Cowboy Star distinction in 2021 and was honored by OSHA for achieving its three-year vesting award.
Only two other companies in Wyoming’s history have achieved Cowboy Star status, awarded on behalf of employers who demonstrate exemplary achievement in the prevention of occupational safety and health hazards and continuously improve their safety and health management system.
Also presented, was “VPP Leader of the Year” to Black Hills Energy’s Operations and Maintenance Technician, Joseph Sviatko.
Sviatko was chosen in recognition of his consistent and passionate dedication to safety and health excellence at his workplace through the OSHA VPP program.
His efforts include providing advice and guidance to his co-workers, actively serving as a mentor, and supporting the safety and well-being of colleagues and contractors on site.
“We are extremely proud to receive both awards which show this team’s dedication to world-class safety,” said Jeremy Retzlaff, director of power delivery for CPGS. “Black Hills Energy has a very strong safety culture that includes our employees, customers, and community. This commitment is ongoing for us, we’ll continually strive to meet the rigorous standards of OSHA VPP.”
To earn the VPP “Cowboy Star” status, employers must apply to OSHA and undergo a rigorous onsite evaluation by teams of safety and health professionals.
“VPP represents the cream of the crop, in terms of health and safety for workers,” said Karen Bebensee, Wyoming OSHA program manager. “We’re excited to celebrate the accomplishments of Black Hills Energy and the Cheyenne Prairie Generating Station, to reach VPP Star is outstanding, but to maintain it and continuously improve is truly exceptional.”
The Cheyenne Prairie Generating facility is a 132-megawatt facility containing three gas turbine generators.
One is a simple-cycle unit that is wholly owned by Cheyenne Light Fuel, and Power (CLFP).
The other two are paired in a combined cycle with a steam turbine generator that is jointly owned by CLFP and Black Hills Power.