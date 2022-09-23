During National Drive Electric Week, Sept. 23 through Oct. 2, Black Hills Energy is placing the spotlight on its Ready EV program and the resources available to help drivers make the switch to an electric vehicle.
“Black Hills Energy is making electric vehicle charging more convenient, more affordable and more accessible for customers with rebates for homes and businesses,” said Erik Lundeen, Black Hills Energy’s EV program manager.
“Our Ready EV program is designed to help open doors to EV ownership so our customers can start enjoying the cost savings associated with driving electric.”
“Not only are electric vehicles easier on the wallet in terms of fuel savings and lower maintenance costs, but they also provide important environmental benefits in terms of cleaner air quality for all to enjoy,” continued Lundeen.
“With the growth of charging infrastructure in our communities, an electric vehicle is quickly becoming a car for everyone,” added Lundeen. “We’re pleased to do our part to help build out the EV charging infrastructure here in Wyoming to support our customers’ choice to drive electric.”
Ready EV is a program available to Wyoming residents and businesses receiving electric service from Black Hills Energy’s electric utilities, Cheyenne Light Fuel and Power, and Black Hills Power Company.
Learn more at www.blackhillsenergy.com/ev.