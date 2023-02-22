Bluepeak has completed more construction to expand its fiber internet network to a new area of Cheyenne, Wyo.
Homes and businesses in the Sun Valley neighborhood on the south side of Cheyenne – the area south of East 12th Street between North College Drive and Cleveland Avenue – can now access Bluepeak’s fiber internet service. Those interested in signing up for fiber internet service – with packages from 1 to 5 gigabits-per-second (Gbps) for homes and 10 Gbps and beyond for business – can check service availability with their address on mybluepeak.com.
The completion of construction work in the area is a key benchmark on the path to Bluepeak’s goal of building fiber to 25,000 homes and businesses with their $25 million investment in Cheyenne, previously announced in 2021.
Thus far, Bluepeak’s service area in Cheyenne covers much of the northern and eastern sections of the city, including much of the neighborhoods of Sunrise Estates, Cheyenne Ranch, Dakota Crossing, Saddle Ridge, Imperial, Dell Range, Everton, Snow on The Ridge, Buffalo Ridge Estates, Century West Bluffs and more.
“At Bluepeak, we believe that the size of the town shouldn’t determine the quality of the technology they have access to,” said Jeff Seidenfaden, Bluepeak’s Chief Commercial and Customer Experience Officer. “We’ve been overwhelmed by the interest in our fiber internet service in Cheyenne and we’re building as quickly and safely as we can to reach as many as possible here.”
Since Bluepeak launched service to Cheyenne in 2022, the community has embraced the new fiber internet provider. In Cheyenne, Bluepeak has:
- Reached 1,000 subscribers.
- Awarded one resident free service for a year.
- Opened its retail location to host and partner with local small businesses.
- Answered questions from local media.
- And even rescued a car accident victim on I-80.
Bluepeak’s next construction goals include neighborhoods surrounding Cheyenne East High School and Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center like Mountainview Park, Eastridge, Windwood Manor, Windmill Road, Hot Springs, Bar X and more. For more information and to sign up for the latest Bluepeak updates in Cheyenne, visit mybluepeak.com.