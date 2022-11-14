Eligible households can get 1 Gbps speeds for just $20 per month.
Today, Bluepeak announced its participation in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) in Wyoming.
Why it matters: Economic uncertainty is causing more challenges for households across the country. The ACP benefit – a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) program – helps to lower the cost of broadband service for eligible households in need of affordable internet service.
- The $14 billion program provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward broadband service for eligible households.
The big picture: Research shows that having access to high-speed internet is a challenge for many in the Equality State. According to broadbandnow.com, Wyoming ranks 43rd in the nation based on internet coverage, speed and availability. Furthermore, a Wyoming Tribune-Eagle report from last year pointed out that many in the state find themselves paying more for slower internet speeds and without any other options.
Yes, but: Bluepeak launched service in Cheyenne and Casper, Wyo., earlier this year, and is currently constructing network in Laramie and Sheridan, as part of an approximate $80 million investment to bring fiber-to-the-home broadband service to those communities and others in Wyoming.
“We chose to expand Bluepeak fiber internet service to communities in Wyoming because we believe the size of the city shouldn’t determine the quality of the technology,” said Rich Fish, CEO of Bluepeak. “It is Bluepeak’s mission to push the boundaries of possibility in our communities. We do this by connecting households in need of more, better options, so the Affordable Connectivity Program is a natural fit with our expansion plans in Wyoming.”
Bluepeak dramatically improves the options for residents in Wyoming by providing fast, reliable, affordable internet to communities. Bluepeak’s ACP offering makes that solution even more affordable for those eligible.
By the numbers: The ACP benefit can be applied to any of Bluepeak’s residential internet service tiers, including:
- 1 gigabit-per-second (Gbps) for just $20 per month with the ACP benefit.
- 2 Gbps for $35 with ACP.
- 5 Gbps for $70 with ACP.
A household is eligible if one member of the household meets at least one of the criteria below:
- Has an income that is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines;
- Participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC, or Lifeline;
- Participates in one of several Tribal specific programs, such as Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance, Tribal Head Start (only households meeting the relevant income qualifying standard) Tribal TANF, or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations;
- Is approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision; or
- Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year.
Eligible households can enroll in ACP through a participating broadband provider or by:
1. Going to AffordableConnectivity.gov to submit an online application or print a mail-in application.
2. Contacting a participating broadband provider – like Bluepeak – and selecting a plan.
Additional information about the ACP is available at www.fcc.gov/ACP, or by calling 877-384-2575 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. EST any day of the week.
Go deeper: More information can be found by visiting mybluepeak.com/acp. Residents and businesses interested in service availability or details on the construction process can sign up for updates by entering their service address at mybluepeak.com.