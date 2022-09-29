Jim Brown is Bluepeak's 1000th subscriber in Cheyenne, Wyo.
Wyoming Community is Fastest Growing Market for New Fiber Internet Provider.
Jim Brown, a Cheyenne resident nearly his entire life, recently became Bluepeak‘s 1000th subscriber in the Wyoming community.
The milestone comes after Bluepeak launched service in Cheyenne in late January. Bluepeak chose to expand to communities in Wyoming because it believes the size of the city shouldn’t determine the quality of the technology.
Research shows that high-speed internet has been a challenge for many in the Cowboy State. According to broadbandnow.com, Wyoming ranks 43rd in the nation based on internet coverage, speed and availability. A Wyoming Tribune-Eagle report from last year pointed out many in the state find themselves paying more for slower internet speeds and without any options.
Brown was one such Wyomingite in search of better options, so he switched to Bluepeak last month.
“It’s been good so far [with Bluepeak]. Way better than Spectrum” said Brown.
Jim said he would recommend Bluepeak based on its superior customer service. Bluepeak also offers great value, with a minimum speed tier of one gigabit-per-second (Gbps) internet service at just $50 per month.
Those in Cheyenne looking for more information can visit mybluepeak.com.