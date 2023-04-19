Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Snow likely. High 41F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy this evening, becoming mostly clear late. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.