Stephanie Faber-Webb believed the word of mouth about Bluepeak and it paid off.
The Wyoming native recently moved to Cheyenne with her husband and young daughter to work as a paramedic for the local hospital and be closer to family. When she asked her coworkers, family and friends about which internet provider to go with, she found they were all switching to the newest fiber internet provider in town.
Faber-Webb was sold and, on Tuesday, she become Bluepeak’s 2,000th subscriber in Cheyenne during her service installation. As a gesture of appreciation, Bluepeak presented her with a gift basket containing swag and goodies from local Cheyenne favorites Accomplice, Mary’s Mountain Cookies, Alexis Drake, The Boardroom, Murdoch’s and 2 Doors Down.
She cited previously having fiber internet in Colorado and the price and reliability of Bluepeak as her reasons for choosing the company, which launched service in Cheyenne just over a year ago and has pledged to invest $25 million to bring high-speed internet to the community.
“For us, going through school doing online classes is the biggest benefit,” she said. “I still have a few more classes to do and my husband is considering doing online school. All of that online is just easier, especially with a four-year-old.”
Faber-Webb also mentioned online school for children as a reason why Cheyenne needs a fast, reliable and affordable internet provider like Bluepeak.
“Take the winter time for example, schools here go to remote learning when the weather is bad so the kids don’t have to go out,” she said. “My nephew lives up the road and barely gets good internet, so they are going to come down here to do most of their work because now we have a better provider. I think that’s huge, just making sure that’s available to everybody.”
So far, Bluepeak’s service area in Cheyenne covers much of the northern and eastern sections of the city, including much of the neighborhoods of Sunrise Estates, Cheyenne Ranch, Dakota Crossing, Saddle Ridge, Imperial, Dell Range, Everton, Snow on The Ridge, Buffalo Ridge Estates, Century West Bluffs and more. Those interested in signing up for fiber internet service – with packages from 1 to 5 gigabits-per-second (Gbps) for homes and 10 Gbps and beyond for business – can check service availability with their address on mybluepeak.com.