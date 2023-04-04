Locally-owned and operated Breeze Thru Car Wash announces that entry is open for the 2023 Breeze Thru Car Sweepstakes, where one lucky participant will win a white 2023 Ford Bronco. From April 1st, 2023, to November 30th, 2023, anyone will have the opportunity to enter the Breeze Thru Car Sweepstakes, with no purchase necessary.
“Every year we are thinking of new ways to create exciting promotions for our customers to participate in at Breeze Thru Car Wash, as well as how we can give back to the community,” said Wade Keith, Brand Manager of Breeze Thru Car Wash. “What better way for Breeze Thru Car Wash to do that, than to hold a car sweepstakes where someone will actually take home a new car?”
All Unlimited Wash Pass Members are automatically entered in the car sweepstakes and will earn one entry each month they are a member for the duration of the promotion period. Individuals who are not Unlimited Wash Pass Members can sign up online and be automatically entered to win. Those who are not planning to become an Unlimited Wash Pass Member and want to be in the running can enter to win by writing a hand-written submission and mailing it to Breeze Thru headquarters*.
In addition to receiving one additional entry per month, all Unlimited Wash Pass Members have the opportunity to gain additional entries to the Breeze Thru Car Sweepstakes. Unlimited Wash Pass Members will be sent a referral code via email and anyone who purchases an Unlimited Wash Pass using that code will trigger five more entries for the referee, with a maximum of 50 entries per month.
Participating Unlimited Wash Passes include the Full-Service Unlimited Wash Pass, Premium Shine Unlimited Wash Pass, Bubble Bath Unlimited Wash Pass, and Deluxe Unlimited Wash Pass. The person whose name is connected to the Breeze Thru Unlimited Wash Pass will be entered into the promotion. The winner will be contacted via phone call and email within four days of the sweepstakes ending, no later than December 4, 2023.
Anyone can sign up for the Breeze Thru Car Sweepstakes to win the 2023 Ford Bronco, as no purchase is required. Those who are not Unlimited Wash Pass Members can enter to win by mail. Visit our website for the full Terms & Conditions and instructions on how to enter to win by mail.
All participants must be 18 years or older, and have a valid driver’s license and reside in Colorado or Wyoming in order to participate in the Breeze Thru Car Sweepstakes. To learn more about the Breeze Thru Car Sweepstakes and how to become an Unlimited Wash Pass Member, visit the Breeze Thru Car Wash website.
* CO & WY, 18+ only. 12:00:00 MST 03/20/23 – 11:59:59 MST 11/30/23. NO PURCHASE OR PARTICIPATION OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER, WIN, OR CLAIM A PRIZE. A PURCHASE OR PARTICIPATION WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. RESTRICTIONS APPLY. Prize: 1 x 2023 Ford Bronco in white. ARV: $40,000. This Promotion is void where prohibited by law.
Visit https://breezethrucarwash.com/car-wash-sweepstakes/for full Terms & Conditions & Prize details. Sponsor: Breeze Thru Car Wash, LLC 6464 S. College St. Fort Collins, CO 80505.