Preston Randolph, owner and producer at Cactus Productions of Cody, WY, was honored this week with an Emmy Award at the 36th Annual National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Gala.
The Emmy was awarded for a video commercial campaign for the Park County Travel Council titled, “Moments in Park County” highlighting outdoor recreation opportunities.
Cactus Productions specializes in high-quality video production, documentary films, and marketing campaigns. Videos produced by Cactus Productions are featured by PBS, Major League Baseball, and prevention campaigns in multiple states and counties. Other awards received by the company include several Telly Awards, Communicator Award, Muse Award, and a number of Emmy nominations.