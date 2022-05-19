Small businesses are innovating, employing, and improving our communities every day. America’s 32.5 million small businesses account for more than 99% of all U.S. companies and employ just under 47% of private sector employees.
Our elected leaders must ensure that founders, entrepreneurs, and small business owners operate in an environment where they can:
Hire And Manage Employees
The government should not unduly burden a small business’s ability to establish their own employment policies nor interfere with their ability to fairly compete for talent, including using independent contractors and part-time workers.
Establish The Terms On Which They Do Business
Small business owners should be free to manage the daily operations of their business, including establishing terms of service and entering into contracts without unnecessary government intervention.
Be Protected Against Frivolous Lawsuits
A small business has the right to operate without fear of profit-based litigation that uses the threat of lawsuits to extort payments.
Benefit From Their Business And Direct Its Future
Small business owners should enjoy the return on the businesses they build and be free to determine the future of their business, including the ability to sell the business or leave it as an inheritance.
Be Free Of Onerous Regulations
Small business owners have the right to be heard in the development of rules and regulations that affect their livelihoods, their employees, and their communities and for government to take into consideration the disproportionate impact regulations can have on small businesses.