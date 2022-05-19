Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then mainly snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then mainly snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.