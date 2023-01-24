Cheyenne Regional Airport Runway Project Phase III is set to begin on April 5, 2023
Over the past few years, Cheyenne Regional Airport (CYS) has undergone a phased rehabilitation of Runway 09-27.
The next phase of runway rehabilitation will commence on April 5, 2023. This year’s renovations will include the final phase of replacing approximately 3600 feet of the runway’s pavement. This closure will require the airport to suspend airline service with SkyWest for approximately 160 days. Projected schedules for the closure are subject to change dependent on weather and other construction contingencies. Periodic project updates will be posted on the Airport’s website and social media.
“We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding as we move into this next phase of the project. We look forward to completing the construction and welcoming back scheduled airline service on or about September 10, 2023,” stated Tim Bradshaw A.A.E., Director of Aviation for the Cheyenne Regional Airport.
Passengers who have already purchased tickets to travel during this time period are encouraged to reach out to United Airlines (800) 864-8331 to rebook their travel. The airport will remain open to general aviation and military operations who are able to use the secondary runway 13-31.