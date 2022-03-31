The Barnes and Noble store on Dell Range Blvd in Cheyenne is closing and a Natural Grocers will take its place. Barnes and Noble announced it would temporarily move to the Frontier Mall while it searches for a new permanent location. The local store announced the change on social media:
Dear B&N Customers,
We have some news to share. We will be closing this Barnes & Noble location on Sunday, May 15, 2022, and relocating to a new location not too far away. Unfortunately, the landlord has made the decision to redevelop the space and has opted not to renew our lease. We have truly loved serving you from this location and being a part of the community for the past 27 years.
For the time being, while we actively searching for a new permanent home, we will be relocating this store in Spring 2022 to the Frontier Mall, 1400 Dell Range Boulevard — less than a mile away. This store will also be run by our wonderful Cheyenne booksellers.
We would be grateful for any suggestions for potential new locations we might have missed — please email us at MyBarnesandNoble@bn.com, adding “Cheyenne” in the subject line.
We thank all our fantastic Cheyenne booksellers for their hard work and dedication and, most of all, we thank you, our customers, for your support and loyalty over the many years of our store’s life. We look forward to welcoming you at our Frontier Mall location in late spring 2022.
Barnes & Noble proudly serves America with over 600 bookstores in every U.S. state, and we are pleased to be opening new stores in communities across the country.
Please follow us on social media …by following the handle @bncheyenne for updates. You can also sign up for emails to hear all about our newest books and offerings at bn.com.
Sincerely,
Your B&N Cheyenne Team
Media reports indicate that the Natural Grocers store at 5116 Frontier Mall Drive will be moving to the larger Barnes and Noble location.
Barnes and Noble is currently running closing sales. It’s last day at its current location will be May 15. Natural Grocers will renovate the bookstore, and hopes to open in its new facility in August.