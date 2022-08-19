Wyoming is about to get a whole lot sweeter on Friday, August 26, when locally owned and operated Crumbl Cookies, located at 1400 Dell Range Blvd #85B Cheyenne, WY 82009 in the Frontier Mall opens its doors.
Store owner John Gauthier says he can’t wait to serve delicious treats to cookie-crazed fans in Crumbl’s “perfectly postable” pink boxes.
The store is open from 8am – 10pm on weekdays and 8am – 12am Fridays and Saturdays.
Cheyenne Crumbl Cookies is the first in southeastern Wyoming.
Aside from satisfying your sweet tooth, the store is also providing 70 career opportunities to Cheyenne locals.
The grand opening week menu will contain 6 of the 200+ weekly rotating flavors including Crumbl's award-winning Milk Chocolate Chip.
Some of Crumbl’s specialty flavors include internet favorites such as Cornbread, Cookies & Cream, S'mores, Key Lime Pie, Peppermint Bark, Caramel Popcorn, Buttermilk Pancake, Galaxy Brownie, and many more.
Don’t miss the weekly flavor drops Sundays at 6pm MST on all of Crumbl’s social media accounts.
Customers can order in-person during the first 5 business days of grand opening.
Starting Wednesday, August 31, delivery, curbside pickup, catering, and nationwide shipping will be available via the Crumbl App and online at Crumbl.com.
Download the award-winning app to start collecting Loyalty Crumbs toward free cookies today.
Store owners John Gauthier, his wife Jill Gauthier, and their six children love being a part of the Crumbl family.
The Gauthiers and members of their extended family are involved in building the Crumbl brand throughout the country, living up to Crumbl’s mission statement of “Bringing friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world.”
The Gauthiers are so proud of the product they are selling, and invite everyone to come by to taste weekly!
The owners are extremely excited about the location, saying, “The closest Crumbl right now is in Ft. Collins, 51 miles south of here. So we’re thrilled to be able to save Crumbl fans both time and money. Rather than having to go to Colorado, they can get Crumbl’s tasty treats right here, or have it delivered!”
Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley.
In just five years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to a booming franchise with over 500 locations in 40+ states.
Its rotating menu offers new flavors every week while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes.
Crumbl is open from 8 am - 10 pm on weekdays, 8 am - 12 am Fridays and Saturdays and is closed Sundays. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media (@crumblcookies), or at any of its nationwide locations.