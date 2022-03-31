By the end of the first quarter of 2022, there were 66 active properties on the local commercial real estate market, a 25.0 percent decrease from the fourth quarter of 2021 and a 30.5 percent decrease from one year ago.
During the quarter, the number of office spaces decreased, the number of retail spaces decreased, and the number of warehouse spaces decreased.
The number of office spaces decreased from 32 to 26, the number of retail spaces decreased from 30 to 23, and the number of warehouses decreased from 21 to 15.
From the fourth quarter of 2021 to the first quarter of 2022, the number of available warehousing units for sale and/or lease decreased 28.5 percent (-6 units) and the total available square footage decreased 8.3 percent.
The average lease rate decreased from $10.92/sf to $10.70/sf at the end of the first quarter.
Total vacant square footage ended the quarter at 466,936 sf as compared to 532,031 sf at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021.
The number of available retail properties for sale and/or lease decreased 20.0 percent (-6 units) over the quarter and the total available square footage decreased 5.4 percent.
The total amount of vacant retail space ended the quarter at 287,618 sf, decreasing from 303,918 sf at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021.
Vacancy in the Frontier Mall increased from 19.7 percent during the fourth quarter of 2021 to 22.2 percent in the first quarter of 2022.
There were 18 vacancies, including the Dillard’s West location and Frontier Nine Theatres which are listed separately based on their size.
Other shopping centers saw few or no changes in vacancies.
The number of available office properties decreased 18.8 percent (-6 units) over the quarter and the total square footage decreased 19.5 percent over the quarter.
Total vacant office space by the quarter’s end had decreased to 146,744 sf from 182,278 sf in the fourth quarter of 2021.
The number of medical spaces available for sale or lease during the first quarter of 2022 decreased from 5 to 2.