The Wyoming State Bar is pleased to announce that Hirst Applegate, LLP, a Cheyenne law firm, is the recipient of a 2022 Pro Bono Award for Legal Services for Indigent Clients. Angie Dorsch, Executive Director of Equal Justice Wyoming, presented the award last week during the Bar’s Annual Meeting & Judicial Conference in Casper.
The nomination for the award was also submitted by Dorsch.
Hirst Applegate, LLP was recognized for its commitment and dedication to providing outstanding pro bono representation and devotion to giving time and advice to ensuring the legal system is more accessible. Members of the firm in attendance to accept the award were partners Rob Jarosh and Billie Addleman and associates Erin Berry and Tyson Woodford.
In the nomination, Dorsch described the hard work and outstanding efforts of the firm in helping people get back on track and improve their lives by expunging their criminal records.