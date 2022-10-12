Package valued at $1,000 of fast, reliable, fiber internet.
Long-time Cheyenne resident Robert Motily was recently notified he was a winner in Bluepeak‘s Streamin’ Summer Sweepstakes. Motily – an Air Force veteran and retired federal employee – said he was “pleasantly surprised” about the prize and shared a ringing endorsement of his new fiber internet provider.
“I’ll say whether I won or not, the Bluepeak experience has been really good,” Motily said.
That high praise comes after just one month of service from Bluepeak. From a salesman answering all of his questions to construction crews visiting a couple times to return his lawn to his satisfaction, the retiree added he would definitely recommend Bluepeak service to others.
Now that he’s also a Streamin’ Summer Sweepstakes winner Motily will now be enjoying 12 months of free one gigabit-per-second (Gbps) service from Bluepeak. The winning fiber internet package is valued at $1,000.
Bluepeak launched service in Cheyenne in late January and recently passed 1,000 subscribers in the city. Bluepeak recently chose to expand to communities in Wyoming because it believes the size of the city shouldn’t determine the quality of the technology.
Research shows that high-speed internet has been a challenge for many in the Cowboy State. According to broadbandnow.com, Wyoming ranks 43rd in the nation based on internet coverage, speed and availability. A Wyoming Tribune-Eagle report from last year pointed out many in the state find themselves paying more for slower internet speeds and without any options.
Robert switched to Bluepeak after years of price increases from his previous internet provider, saying “they’re pretty famous for that.” Bluepeak offers great value, with a minimum speed tier of one gigabit-per-second (Gbps) internet service at just $50 per month.
Those in Cheyenne looking for more information can visit mybluepeak.com. Residents and businesses interested in service availability or details on the construction process can sign up for updates by entering their service address at mybluepeak.com.