Distinguished guests will be at Laramie County Community College to celebrate Manufacturing Day and the manufacturing industry Oct. 7 in the Center for Conferences and Institutes room 129 on the Cheyenne campus.
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins, Laramie County commissioners, LCCC President Dr. Joe Schaffer, and Advanced Manufacturing and Material Center (AMMC) Advisory Committee co-chair Brian Gross will make comments. Proclamations acknowledging Manufacturing Day will be signed by the mayor and a Laramie County commissioner. AMMC Program Manager Dave Curry will present on the current status of the center. A tour of the Advanced Manufacturing and Material Center, which is under construction, will follow. Maryellen Tast, LCCC School of Outreach and Workforce Development dean, and Curry will also be available for interviews.
Events are scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. with a lunch for non-media attendees. Comments will begin at approximately 11:30 a.m. A 20-minute tour of the lab will take place at approximately 12:30 p.m.
Contact Maryellen Tast at 307-778-1146 or mtast@lccc.wy.edu for more information.